MobileFuse Expands Partnership With LiveRamp, Increases Publisher Fill Rates over 300%

Leading digital advertising platform, MobileFuse, and LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution help publishers improve privacy-centric monetization by 303%

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced an expanded, strategic partnership with LiveRamp, the leading data collaboration platform (NYSE: RAMP). MobileFuse is utilizing LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution, helping publisher partners uncover new revenue opportunities and benefit from higher fill rates -- all while navigating mobile signal deprecation and an increasing third-party cookie-free environment.

LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution connects publishers' and marketers' first-party data to create authenticated audiences at scale, and enables marketers to connect with their customers wherever they are spending time. As the ecosystem learns how to drive better results without third-party signals, including addressing the final steps of Chrome third-party cookie deprecation in late 2024, the Authenticated Traffic Solution enables inventory to be both addressable and measurable. This partnership showcases MobileFuse's commitment to providing clients and partners with the tools to maintain data-driven marketing capabilities.

The Authenticated Traffic Solution enables authenticated first-party connectivity via RampID, LiveRamp's durable, privacy-centric identifier for connecting the digital and martech ecosystem. MobileFuse is one of the first and largest adopters of in-app RampID, offering the most diversity across in-app supply with RampID through their network. This allows their publishers to share authenticated inventory with more than 450 of the world's leading advertisers across multiple bidding platforms. With this partnership, MobileFuse publishers have already seen as high as a 303% increase in monetization when RampID is present. Additionally, requests with RampID correspond to a 317% increase in fill rate.

"We are determined to become one of the largest providers of unique IDs, and to ensure our partners have what they need to reach critical business objectives," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "Implementing LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution does just that, ensuring partners can confidently deliver personalized experiences to consumers while keeping up with real-time privacy and consent changes."

Together, MobileFuse and LiveRamp make it easy to find addressable audiences without third-party cookies or mobile identifiers. Publishers can leverage the integration to unify and connect authenticated first-party data via MobileFuse SDK, which includes white-glove service for activating RampID downstream to all bidders, or via other real-time bidding methods that prioritize ease of integration. An added perk to leveraging LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution is the ability to leverage interoperable, high-quality authenticated identifiers, including RampID, CoreID, UID2, and others upon request, giving bidders flexibility and seamless scale. This approach makes it easy to personalize addressable audiences without third-party cookies or mobile identifiers.

"Many publishers recognize the urgency of losing signals such as third-party cookies and mobile identifiers but may overlook the ability to reach more addressable audiences today, which also enables marketers to target their most relevant consumers," said Luke Fenney, SVP, Connectivity & Ecosystem, Publishers, Europe & Americas, LiveRamp. "We believe that it's critical for publishers to start testing and benchmarking as early as possible, unlocking the immense benefits of authenticated identity now, and the availability of solutions like MobileFuse's help to make this easier and quicker for publishers."

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

SOURCE MobileFuse