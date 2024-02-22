MobileFuse Partners with Adelaide on Comprehensive Network Audit, Offers High-AU Mobile and CTV Marketplace to Customers

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse, one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced its strategic partnership with Adelaide, the leader in attention-based media quality measurement. This collaboration demonstrates MobileFuse's commitment to providing advertisers with premium, consumer-friendly supply and enabling clients to achieve better outcomes.

To kick off this collaboration, MobileFuse conducted a comprehensive supply audit across both its Mobile and CTV networks, leveraging Adelaide's attention-based metric AU. Adelaide's omnichannel media quality metric, AU, assesses any media placement's probability of capturing attention and driving impact using a machine learning algorithm trained to proxy outcomes. By analyzing a broad range of media quality signals, eye-tracking data, and full-funnel outcome data, AU reflects a precise quality score for each placement.

The audit results highlight MobileFuse's in-app formats, exceeding Adelaide's benchmark by up to an impressive 57%. Additionally, MobileFuse's CTV network met Adelaide's robust benchmarks across all of its inventory – it is rare for CTV networks to meet these benchmarks. This means that advertisers opting for mobile and CTV media through MobileFuse can confidently rely on the network's direct access to premium publishers and placements.

"Our partnership with Adelaide reinforces MobileFuse's commitment to excellent, premium ad experiences," said Ken Harlan, Founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "By integrating AU into our inventory curation process, we empower clients to achieve stronger performance outcomes and engage consumers confidently."

These results are aligned with a meta-analysis of nearly 50 case studies published by Adelaide that reveals the substantial impact of AU measurement and optimization. On average, clients experienced a 40% upper-funnel lift, 53% lower-funnel lift, and 37% cost savings.

Expanding on the audit's success, MobileFuse will leverage Adelaide's AU to guide its inventory curation process. This strategic move ensures that advertisers target media above an AU threshold throughout their campaigns, underscoring MobileFuse's dedication to delivering cutting-edge tools for campaign optimization.

"MobileFuse's adoption of AU is a great example of how premium, high-impact publishers are using attention metrics to differentiate their products," said Marc Guldimann, co-founder and CEO at Adelaide. "We're excited to partner with them to increase the transparency of media quality and move the industry towards a more equitable marketplace."

About MobileFuse:

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app advertising and CTV platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon-negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/.

About Adelaide:

Adelaide is a leader in the rapidly growing field of evidence-based media quality measurement. Adelaide's metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has enabled the world's top brands to understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results. Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

