MobileFuse Partners With iSpot.tv, Bolsters CTV and Video Measurement Capabilities

By combining the power of iSpot with MobileFuse's leading CTV offering, advertisers will have a clear view into the incremental reach and impressions over both linear and CTV sources at scale

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today officially announced a key partnership with iSpot.tv , the cross-platform TV measurement company. iSpot.tv is MobileFuse's preferred measurement solution; its Unified Measurement platform ensures MobileFuse clients can accurately measure the effectiveness of CTV and OLV campaigns at scale.

Through the partnership, MobileFuse can account for additional CTV audiences that brands can't access when running a linear-only strategy. Brands can count on iSpot and MobileFuse to bridge the gap between linear and CTV, with iSpot measuring linear TV impressions for 30,000+ brands using their proprietary ad catalog, airing data and industry-leading Smart TV panel. This data is combined with MobileFuse's CTV solutions, giving advertisers the full picture of linear and CTV overlap, expressed as incremental reach.

With access to iSpot's Unified Measurement dashboard, MobileFuse expands its optimization and reporting capabilities to include publisher, audience, and frequency adjustments. This news demonstrates MobileFuse's commitment to providing clients and partners with class-leading tools for optimizing campaigns and boosting ROI.

"Over the last year, we focused on expanding our CTV offerings and reporting capabilities. We're committed to providing critical tools that deliver our clients and partners a competitive edge," said Ken Harlan, Founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "After vetting multiple linear and CTV measurement partners, we found that iSpot.tv perfectly aligns with our expectations. The platform ensures our clients have access to unified insights that drive results."

In May, MobileFuse aired campaigns from a variety of verticals, including Retail, QSR, Travel, and Pharma. An analysis performed by iSpot found that over 67% of MobileFuse's reach for a medium-sized brand was incremental to linear - and that number rose to 85% for a smaller brand. MobileFuse frequently exceeds iSpot's Unified Measurement Benchmarks for the Percent Incremental Reach metric, which shows the percent of MobileFuse's total reach that is delivered above and beyond linear and speaks to the uniqueness of MobileFuse's audience.

"Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising is crucial as audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming," said Dan Lowenberg, VP, media partnerships, iSpot. "We're excited to work with MobileFuse in order to help them showcase their evolving solutions and provide their clients the tools they need to win in this ultra competitive environment."

These measurement capabilities are available to all MobileFuse clients interested in running CTV campaigns in addition to their linear buys. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app advertising and CTV platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

