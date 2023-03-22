MobileFuse Ranks Number One on Pixalate Seller Trust Index for Top Mobile SSPs

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced it secured the number one position on Pixalate's Q4 Seller Trust Index for Top Mobile SSPs . This ranking showcases MobileFuse's dedication to providing advertisers with leading brand-safe supply, ensuring they can confidently engage consumers and drive business outcomes.

Pixalate stands as a leading ad fraud protection firm. Its Seller Trust Indexes are the worldwide standard in programmatic advertising quality ratings. Refreshed quarterly, the indexes provide insights across various regions, environments, and inventory types. They evaluate seller quality and integrity based on reach, invalid traffic by type, location, and transparency. MobileFuse's leading rank is a direct result of its focus on maintaining the highest standards of performance and quality through proprietary auditing, trusted industry vendor partnerships, and the growing adoption of the MobileFuse SDK.

"We're committed to delivering a proven brand safe environment for our clients and partners, and this Pixalate ranking shows we're leading by example," said Ken Harlan, Founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "It's more important than ever for brands and advertisers to have confidence in where their ad spend goes. We're proud to know our clients have access to the highest quality inventory, and can confidently meet campaign goals through our solutions."

MobileFuse has seen tremendous growth over the last year. In fact, the company's revenue is up 90% in 2023, over 2022. This is representative of its ability to effectively reach highly curated and receptive audiences via proprietary solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights. MobileFuse's supply quality efforts, and the growing scale of its SDK, ensure the company provides top-quality solutions to clients, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in the mobile-app advertising space.

