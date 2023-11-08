MobileFuse Unveils Proprietary Machine Learning Platform, Advances Traffic Shaping Capabilities, Reduces Carbon Emissions and Costs Further

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse, one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today unveiled Braid, its proprietary machine learning platform. The platform will initially focus on optimizing traffic shaping, providing increases to programmatic efficiency and a reduction of unnecessary bloat.

The platform offers unique benefits to both publishers and advertisers alike. For advertisers and demand side partners, Braid learns the specific criteria each bidder requires or focuses on. From there, it delivers exactly what bidders need to meet campaign goals. This creates new operational efficiencies and cuts down on unnecessary data and processing as advertisers only receive opportunities that match their needs. Most traffic shaping solutions take an aggregate look at what ad buyers are interested in, and then sell inventory that aligns to that analysis. Braid is unique in that it looks at each individual buyer, and decides what to send to that platform specifically. This solution demonstrates MobileFuse's commitment to providing innovative tools for brands and advertisers at scale, especially as they look to optimize results.

"Now is the time to implement machine learning in this capacity – especially with rapid changes happening around privacy, cookies and device IDs. As each new regulatory change influences which devices and creatives bring the largest impact, the Braid platform ensures we can match each buyer's needs with the best match," said Ken Harlan, Founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "Additionally, these new capabilities further reduce our carbon emissions. As our solutions provide more curated opportunities to bidders, that reduces unnecessary server pings across the board and ultimately drops our carbon emissions even further."

MobileFuse's proprietary machine learning platform represents a defining moment for its tech stack. It is built in a way that enables the company to quickly add new capabilities and features, and uncover data-driven insights that lead to constant optimizations. Altogether, this ensures more effective campaigns for the company's advertiser clients, and better revenue for publishers.

Braid is now fully integrated across MobileFuse's platform.

About MobileFuse
MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app advertising and CTV platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/.

