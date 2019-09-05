MobileHelp® Announces New Name and Brand Identity for its Healthcare Division: Clear Arch Health

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp ® , a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, announced today it is changing the name of its healthcare division to Clear Arch Health.

Announced officially at this year's Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Congress, the new name reflects the company's commitment to healthcare professionals and providers, and its expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of healthcare management through technology solutions.

"The name 'Clear Arch Health' emphasizes our wide-ranging business objective around changing the way care is delivered between healthcare professionals and patients, with the goal of increasing access, lowering costs and improving quality," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "As a company with its roots in technology, we are committed to delivering the products and services that will help connect all the points of care."

Originally established in 2016, the healthcare division of MobileHelp has grown significantly by leveraging the strength of its direct-to-consumer experience to work together with healthcare professionals to create patient-centric care solutions. Under its new name and brand identity, Clear Arch Health will continue to provide full-scale remote patient monitoring (RPM), telehealth and mPERS product solutions to improve the way healthcare professionals care for expanding patient populations and leverage new reimbursement opportunities.

"The name Clear Arch Health reflects the enterprise value we deliver," said Chris A. Otto, Senior Vice President of Clear Arch Health. "Working with leading healthcare organizations and professionals, we are providing the "arch" – or connected solutions – needed to streamline the healthcare experience for both patients and professionals."

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's product and services throughout the upcoming calendar year.

About Clear Arch Health:

Clear Arch Health is a division of MobileHelp®, a leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS) technology. Clear Arch Health provides healthcare organizations with a full range of telehealth product and service solutions designed to achieve better patient outcomes through enhanced oversight and reduced readmission. For more information about Clear Arch Health, please call 1-800-995-1854 or visit the company website at www.cleararchhealth.com.

