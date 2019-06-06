MobileHelp® CEO Joins "Safety Mom" to Provide Tips and Resources for Consumers During National Safety Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of June as National Safety Awareness month, MobileHelp® has partnered with nationally-recognized family safety expert Alison Jacobson – the Safety Mom – to help people create safer environments at home and on the go.

The partnership between MobileHelp and Ms. Jacobson will provide consumers with safety-focused tips and resources through a series of special broadcast interviews on Friday, June 14, designed to shine a spotlight on specific safety challenges for people aging in place, and how they can be addressed through the implementation of different types of technology.

Ms. Jacobson, an author and public speaker, will discuss challenges that exist for older adults and those with chronic illnesses, while Robert Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp, will provide recommendations on how to leverage new technology solutions, such as wearables, touch-based platforms, smart speakers, artificial intelligence (AI) and voice. They will also share general tips on how to create safer spaces in the home, as well as provide resources for caregivers.

Some recommendations include:

Several types of medications are associated with problems such as an increased risk of falls : Have medication reviewed by a physician/pharmacist and consider technology solutions that allow for medication scheduling and management.

: Have medication reviewed by a physician/pharmacist and consider technology solutions that allow for medication scheduling and management. Make sure the home space is safe : Consider adding grab bars and lots of lighting, secure throw rugs and keep paths clear.

: Consider adding grab bars and lots of lighting, secure throw rugs and keep paths clear. Keep up with the latest technology: Emergency response technology has evolved rapidly, and people now have more options available to help them monitor health and wellness, as well as get help if they need it in the event of an emergency.

"I look forward to sharing stories from my own family, and the challenges we have experienced navigating health and aging issues," said Ms. Jacobson. "This campaign was created to empower viewers to take action: safety should be a main consideration as we plan to age in the spaces we choose – regardless of our age. There are easy things people can do to dramatically enhance the safety of their surroundings."



"We are proud to work with Ms. Jacobson on this endeavor," said Mr. Flippo. "We hope our campaign will shine a light on the important issue of safety implementation, as well as highlight the numerous options available to help people create safer environs."

About Alison Jacobson, the Safety Mom:

Alison Jacobson, better known as The Safety Mom, is a nationally recognized speaker, blogger and brand ambassador. She has dedicated her life to educating parents about health and safety issues that affect not only themselves, but everyone in their family. Alison is the mom of four children, step-mom to another four and care giver for her husband with Multiple Sclerosis, her son with intellectual disabilities and her mother who lives with the family. Alison also understands personal tragedy: In 1997 she lost her first son to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). As a motivational speaker and blogger, Alison connects with women who are caught in the sandwich generation managing work while caring for kids and aging parents – all while trying to live a happy and fulfilling life.

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) in Florida, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. The company's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.mobilehelpnow.com/

