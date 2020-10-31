MobileHelp® Offers Up Expanded Safety Net this Holiday Season

Even before the coronavirus had significantly altered daily life, older adults were looking to add access points to get emergency help around their homes – with special emphasis on bathroom spaces where a full 80 percent of falls happen .

The waterproof feature of the wall button is ideal for bathroom installations and benefits consumers who worry about having access to help during late-night trips to the bathroom or while navigating slippery shower or tile surfaces – which are also times when seniors are more likely to be alone.

"As we move into a holiday season amidst a pandemic, many older adults and their caregivers are looking to enhance safety in their homes," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "Gifting customers with an extra way to access help if they need it allows us to extend the safety net our customers count on throughout their home space."

The wall button offers older adults the following benefits:

Waterproof design allows it to be added as an extra help button in places with inherently slippery surfaces (such as bathrooms or pool areas);

allows it to be added as an extra help button in places with inherently slippery surfaces (such as bathrooms or pool areas); With the capability to be mounted on any flat surface , wall buttons can be added to hallway walls, cabinets, nightstands or tabletops throughout the home; and

, wall buttons can be added to hallway walls, cabinets, nightstands or tabletops throughout the home; and Anyone in the home can access the buttons in the event of an emergency — creating an overall safer home space.

This special holiday promotion will begin on Black Friday, November 26, 2020 and extend through January 4, 2021, and will apply to all new subscribers of annual and semi-annual plans.

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198

[email protected]

SOURCE MobileHelp

Related Links

http://www.MobileHelp.com

