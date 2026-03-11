MobileOp4 and GlobalMed Introduce Mobile Medical Response Unit at HIMSS26 to Expand Rural Healthcare Access

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition 2026, GlobalMed will unveil its Mobile Medical Response Unit, an advanced, field-deployable clinical operations platform designed to expand healthcare access across rural, frontier, and underserved communities.

Purpose-built to support national priorities in rural healthcare modernization, the Mobile Medical Response Unit enables healthcare providers, emergency responders, and public health agencies to deliver high-quality medical services in locations where traditional healthcare infrastructure is limited. The platform integrates telehealth, diagnostic tools, and secure clinical connectivity within a rugged, mobile environment capable of supporting emergency response, remote specialty consultation, behavioral health services, and public safety operations.

With more than two decades of experience delivering digital health infrastructure, GlobalMed has supported large-scale telehealth programs for the Veterans Health Administration, U.S. Department of Defense, Tribal health systems, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. This operational expertise positions the company to help health systems and government agencies extend care delivery across rural counties, Tribal lands, and frontier regions.

Providing the enabling infrastructure behind the Mobile Medical Response Unit, the rapidly deployable module—manufactured by MobileOp4—is purpose-built to deliver untethered facilities and services in rural, remote, and emergency response environments. The self-contained clinical workspace enables providers and first responders to extend GlobalMed's telemedicine capabilities beyond traditional care settings by providing the operational foundation necessary to deliver high-quality healthcare access in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

As federal and state leaders focus on modernizing rural healthcare delivery, mobile, interoperable platforms like the Mobile Medical Response Unit can expand clinical capacity, strengthen emergency response, and support rural hospitals and community providers. These capabilities align with ongoing initiatives led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Resources and Services Administration to improve healthcare access for rural populations.

Conference attendees are invited to visit the GlobalMed booth #2867 at HIMSS26 for a live demonstration of the Mobile Medical Response Unit and to learn how this innovative platform is shaping the next generation of rural healthcare delivery.

About GlobalMed

Founded in 2002, GlobalMed is the world leader in evidence-based digital health solutions. Its interoperable suite of software, delivery systems, integrated medical devices, and wellness apps have powered more than 60 million consults in more than 60 countries. From the U.S. Defense Health Agency to Zimbabwe villages, GlobalMed helps providers deliver data-driven care to those who need it most – all from one platform, at any point in the continuum of care. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, GlobalMed serves government, commercial, and international customers, pairing the accuracy of in-person medicine with the power and reach of digital health. Learn more about GlobalMed innovation at www.globalmed.com.

About MobileOp4

MobileOp4, based in Dallas, Texas, specializes in manufacturing affordable, rapidly deployable modules designed for emergency response, health care services, command operations, and large event support. We serve police departments, fire departments, first responders, hospital and other medical organizations seeking fast, reliable flex space to address health care, command, or operational needs in emergencies, underserved areas, and public gatherings. Learn more about MobileOp4 at www.mobileop4.com.

SOURCE MobileOp4