Mobileum Partners with GSMA in Launch of Blockchain based Telecom Business Network

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA's ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.

Negotiation, management and reconciliation of inter-operator agreements have always been a challenge for international mobile roaming, especially when it comes to ensuring an accurate clearing and settlement of international transactions among a complex network of roaming partners. As 5G networks expand, roaming will not be limited to network operators, leading to new relationships between operators and private enterprise networks. Therefore, mobile operators will need greater transparency, accuracy and security in all their international roaming transactions and in their underlying processes, from rating and charging, to clearing and settlement.

John Hoffman, GSMA CEO, commented:

"Taking advantage of blockchain to automate processes and mitigate inefficiencies in the roaming ecosystem is a crucial step towards strengthening the global mobile ecosystem and enhancing inter-operator connectivity. This service is particularly pertinent as 5G and IoT will transform the existing wholesale roaming landscape and present new operational complexities, which can only be dealt with stronger cooperation mechanisms and enhanced automation."

Bobby Srinivasan, Mobileum CEO, commented:

"We're excited to partner with GSMA to help mobile operators improve their wholesale roaming management capabilities and to reduce the challenges associated with roaming clearing and settlement. Blockchain developments provide a real game-changer in this space, providing a single source of truth that will allow operators to focus all their efforts on driving roaming revenue growth, rather than losing time managing disputes and rectifying errors."

For more information about how Mobileum is powering the wholesale chain with blockchain visit: www.gsma.com/roamingservices

