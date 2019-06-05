MobileWash Continues Eastward Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileWash, the mobile car wash app, recently announced plans to expand into Texas, Arizona, Florida, Nevada and elsewhere. The company is already established in Los Angeles, San Diego and the surrounding area.

For Nevada, MobileWash, the car detailing service, is on its way towards Henderson, in addition to the area's Nevada neighborhoods such as Rhodes, Summerlin, Canyon Gate, Spring Valley and Paradise, including a base in Las Vegas.

In Arizona, MobileWash mobile auto detailing will soon be available in Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert, Tempe, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills, Carefree, Desert Ridge and Anthem, including a base in Phoenix.

MobileWash's plans for Texas are extensive. In addition to large cities like Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, MobileWash will be up and running soon in Garland, Mesquite, Richardson, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Keller, Arlington, Bedford, Deer Park, Jersey Village, Spring, Sugarland and Pearland, including a base in Dallas.

The car cleaning app, MobileWash, moves east continuing on into the state of Florida. Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa and Orlando are the major cities, but they're far from the only places MobileWash will expand to: Pompano Beach, Sunrise, Hollywood, Pinecrest, Kendall, Hialeah, Fontainebleau, Winter Garden, Altamonte Spring, Union Park, Hunter's Creek, Citrus Park, Brandon, Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Lakeland, including a base in Boca Raton. These are just some of the places where MobileWash will be available.

"We're proud to be able to bring MobileWash to more people than ever. As we speak, we're expanding MobileWash into more and more areas. The end goal is to make it so that no matter where you live, you can get a quality car wash from our mobile auto detailers that come to you. This is just one more step towards coast-to-coast," said Al Davi, CEO of MobileWash.

MobileWash offers exterior and interior cleaning. Their "Wash Now" option allows the user to schedule a car wash on-demand.

To experience MobileWash, download the app on Google Play or App Store. For media inquiries, contact Hunter Huddleston at hunter@mobilewash.com.

SOURCE MobileWash