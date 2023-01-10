Mobility Aid Medical Devices Global Market Report 2023: Featuring GF Health Products, Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical & More

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028: Segmented By Type (Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Lifts, Slings, Tricycles, Mobility Scooters), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mobility aid medical devices market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028. Mobility aid medical devices assist the elderly and disabled people in moving around. Rapid technological advancements in the development of mobility aid medical devices are the key factor responsible for its market growth.

The demand for these devices is growing significantly among the aged population as they need care, safety and ease in move and transfer, both in hospitals and homecare setups. Various initiatives are taken by the governments to increase awareness about the use of mobility aid medical devices among the population and various healthcare enterprises. Besides, improving healthcare infrastructure is also a major reason for the growth in demand of these devices.

In addition, assistive technologies help in reducing difficulties in performing day-to-day activities for old and disabled population. Therefore, technological advancements and new product launches by the key players operating in the market are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the next few years.

The global mobility aid medical devices market is segmented into type, end user, company, and region. Based on type, wheelchair is expected to hold the most dominant share during forecast period. Provision of wheelchair enhances the mobility and quality of life and reduces common problems such as pressure sores as well as helps in improving digestion and respiration.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure along with the government initiatives regarding the awareness of mobility aid medical devices. Besides, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing spending for the development of new products in the region, are the reasons for the growth in market share of the region.

Major players operating in the global mobility aid medical devices market include GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Drive Medical Ltd., Levo AG, Karman Healthcare Inc., and Meyra Wihelm Meyer GmbH & Co Ltd.

Report Scope:

Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By Type:

Wheelchairs

Manual

Powered

Walking Aids

Canes

Crutches

Walkers

Others

Mobility Lifts

Ceiling Lifts

Hydraulic Lifts

Others

Slings

Universal Slings

Bathing & Toileting Slings

Stand Up Slings

Tricycles

Manual

Powered

Mobility Scooters

3-wheel

4-wheel

Others

Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By End User:

Personal

Institutional

Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market Outlook

6. Asia-Pacific Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market Outlook

7. Europe Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market Outlook

8. North America Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market Outlook

9. South America Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Mobility Aid Medical Devices Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Sunrise Medical Limited

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Permobil AB

Drive Medical Ltd.

Levo AG

Karman Healthcare Inc.

Meyra Wihelm Meyer GmbH & Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hz8k47

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets