Mobily marks 20 years with strategy pledging to be 'Ever Closer'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading telecom, media and technology pioneer, Monday celebrated its 20th anniversary with its new corporate strategy for the period throughout 2030 aimed at strengthening customer experience leadership by deepening and scaling integration of artificial intelligence across the fabric of its internal operations, improving operational efficiency, and expanding digital infrastructure—in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's objectives toward a thriving and sustainable digital economy.

Mobily CEO Engineer Nezar Banabeela (center stage) reaffirms the company’s customer centricity embodied in the launch of its new slogan ‘Ever Closer’ and new corporate strategy at ‘Mobily 20th Anniversary’ event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – picture courtesy of Mobily. (PRNewsfoto/Mobily)

The announcement of the new strategy came on the sidelines of Mobily's 20th Anniversary celebration, where the company reaffirmed its customer centricity embodied in its new slogan "Ever Closer."

Attending Mobily's 20th Anniversary celebrations held in Riyadh, were dignitaries, senior government officials, business leaders, and customers, as well as senior members of the press corps and social media influencers. Marking their two decades of achievements, the company ran a documentary film highlighting milestones, and local, regional and international successes, locally, regionally, and internationally, casting lights on its pioneering role in supporting and enabling digital transformation across the Kingdom.

Commenting on this occasion, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer of Mobily, said: "Today, we celebrate 20 years of excellence and innovation, and the launch of our new strategy, our roadmap for a better digital future. This strategy focuses on greater investment in artificial intelligence to deliver more advanced and accessible digital services to serve the diverse needs of our wide array of customers, allowing us to continue to pioneer experiences based on the latest technologies."

Banabeela added: "Today's 20th Anniversary is not just about celebrating our achievements, it is the start of a new phase of sustainable innovation, where we reaffirm our commitment to upgrading our digital infrastructure and widening the scope of our services in alignment with the rapid pace of evolution in the telecom, media and technology, and address the aspirations of our customers."

And noted: "Mobily played a vital role in in supporting digital transformation and sustainable development in the Kingdom over the past two decades, through its continuous investment advanced technologies and delivering innovation solutions improving the digital quality of life for its customers."

Through this, Mobily affirms its role as a trusted digitization partner for national transformation, contributing to strengthening the Kingdom's position as a global hub.

