MOCA Systems Announces Sandy Hamby as CEO

A widely respected construction industry trailblazer, Ms. Hamby has thirty years of experience in programming, design, and construction management. Known for her thoughtful and effective approach to forming high-performance teams and industry collaborations to deliver complex projects, she is a frequent speaker and thought leader on the topic of successful project delivery. In addition to holding senior executive positions at MOCA since 2010, Hamby has lent her expertise in roles with Jacobs, Carter Burgess, 3D/I, and the United States Air Force. As chief executive officer, she will provide the strategic vision and oversight for the company's entire services and software commercial operations.

In concert with the development of the MOCA Early Project Definition and Alignment (MOCA EPD&A) process that aligns stakeholder expectations with the budget and schedule, MOCA initiated the development of a suite of team collaboration tools to enhance and improve project outcomes throughout design and construction. This initiative produced the award-winning innovative construction planning software platform called Touchplan . Since the initial launch in 2013, leading owners, developers, general contractors, and trades rely on Touchplan as essential to on-time construction delivery.

"I am excited to lead this next chapter of growth and innovation for MOCA Systems, Inc," said Hamby. "MOCA's impressive skill, expertise, and talent provides us with a unique opportunity to implement a paradigm shift for the industry that will dramatically reduce construction uncertainties and improve job profit margins."

"In Sandy, we feel we have the right leader to take on this important challenge," said John Strauss, chairman of the board of directors for MOCA Systems. "Using her thorough understanding of the needs and requirements of the owners as well as the complexities of the construction process, MOCA has set the stage and is now driving the transformation of the construction industry through the continued rollout of Touchplan. Our customers continue to see radical improvements to the way they design and build projects. Many are using Touchplan as their "secret weapon" while expanding MOCA Systems, Inc.'s presence in the global construction market. "

About MOCA Systems, Inc.

Since 1999, MOCA's vision and commitment have been to deliver industry-changing, quality solutions to help clients transform the way their projects are planned, designed, built, and managed. By providing technology services and consulting services, its mission is to help clients actually get the complex, challenging projects they envisioned, on time, on quality and on budget.

About Touchplan

Touchplan is the flagship software product offering of MOCA Systems, Inc. It transforms construction by enabling real-time collaborative field planning as events unfold. Touchplan is committed to delivering projects on schedule and with as many customer "Asks" as possible for a given budget and schedule.

Touchplan is a required tool to produce on-time delivery while catalyzing seamless collaboration across the team and trades.

