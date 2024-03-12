MODE Global Announces Annual Carrier of the Year Award Winners

DALLAS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is proud to recognize its most valued carriers through its annual carrier awards program.

Awards are given across multiple categories to recognize the invaluable contributions and time-tested relationships MODE has established with its carriers.

The carrier awards are based on specific performance criteria such as commitment to service quality, technological capabilities, customer service excellence, volume and revenue growth with MODE, as well as partnership criteria such as collaboration, communication and competitive enablement.

The 2023 winners include:

National Truckload Carrier of the Year: Brite Logistics

Regional Truckload Carrier of the Year: One Nation Trans Inc.

National LTL Carrier of the Year: XPO

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year: Averitt

National Drayage Carrier of the Year: Phoenix Management

Regional Drayage Carrier of the Year: INTERMODAL WEST INC.

Parcel Carrier of the Year: FedEx

Railroad Carrier of the Year: Union Pacific Railroad

International Carrier of the Year: Shipco Transport

Gene Welsh, Chief Transportation Officer and head of all transportation product lines for MODE Global, states, "We are thrilled to honor our carriers with this recognition. Each of the carriers chosen is committed to delivering superior service and value as well as exceeding our customers' expectations. The logistics market throughout 2023 was challenging, to say the least, and we appreciate our carriers' dedication, tenacity and partnership."

The MODE Global annual carrier awards program underscores the pivotal role carriers play in MODE's enterprise operations, commitment to service quality and setting a high standard for industry performance.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

