MODE Global Named to Forbes 2023 Largest Private Companies List

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is proud to announce it has been named to the Forbes 2023 Largest Private Companies List. This marks the third time (2022, 2021) the organization has appeared on the national ranking.

"We are honored and thrilled to have been included in this esteemed list. This achievement reflects our strategic growth strategy and the hard work and dedication of our internal teams, as well as our valued agents and carriers," said Lance Malesh, CEO of MODE Global. "As our organization has evolved, our focus and goal has been to build the MODE Global brand to be known as one of the industry's best partners for delivering innovative transportation solutions and outstanding logistics services to help businesses thrive in the global marketplace. Ranking on the Forbes Largest Private Companies List is a testament to our progress."

The Forbes Largest Private Companies List is a highly respected ranking of the top private companies in the United States. Forbes began tracking private companies in 1985. There are 258 companies on its 2023 list, up from 246 in 2022.

To be considered, companies must be privately held and have generated at least $2 billion in annual revenue for the most recent fiscal year.

The full 2023 America's Largest Private Companies list can be found here.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world's leading logistics companies. We are the sixth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global provides efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

