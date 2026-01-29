Modern Ag Alliance Applauds the Kansas House's Support of Farmers

House of Representatives Passes HB 2476, Standing With Farmers to Protect Critical Ag Tools

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kansas House of Representatives advanced House Bill 2476, a critical bill that will ensure farmers' continued access to the essential crop protection tools that help sustain our nation's food supply, with a final action vote of 81-36. If HB 2476 becomes law, Kansas will join North Dakota & Georgia as the third state to pass this critical legislation.

"Kansas farmers thank the House for taking swift action to protect the tools that help keep food on the table and prices in check," said Modern Ag Alliance Executive Director Elizabeth Burns-Thompson. "If farmers are stripped of trusted crop protection tools, their costs will rise, and working families end up paying more at the grocery store. This vote stands up for farmers and consumers alike and sends a clear message that Kansas is a farmer-friendly state."

HB 2476 ensures that federally approved pesticide labels are the law in Kansas and that companies are not subject to endless lawsuits for following the law. The bill was amended by the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee to clarify that its provisions are narrowly limited to specific causes of action. HB 2476 simply codifies longstanding Kansas case law by confirming that any pesticide registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and sold with an EPA-approved label fully satisfies the state's health and safety warning requirements, while also maintaining Kansas's ability to regulate pesticide use within its borders.

HB 2476 is supported by Kansas' leading agricultural and business organizations, including:

Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association

Kansas Grain and Feed Association

Kansas Chamber of Commerce

Kansas Corn

Kansas Wheat

Kansas Sorghum Producers

Kansas Cotton Association

Kansas Soybean Association

Kansas Agricultural Aviation Association

Crop protection tools are the backbone of modern farming, helping growers maintain high yields and low costs while implementing conservation practices that reduce on-site fuel use, lower carbon emissions, and limit soil erosion. These products are essential to Kansas crop production, especially corn, wheat, soy, sorghum, and cotton—key contributors to the state's $27 billion agricultural economy.

"Farmers deeply appreciate the leadership of House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Ken Rahjes, Vice Chairman Lance Neelly, and Representative Angel Roeser in advancing this important legislation," said Burns-Thompson. "We urge the Kansas Senate to pass this bill and send it to Governor Kelly's desk without delay."

About The Modern Ag Alliance

The Modern Ag Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 110 agricultural organizations advocating for U.S. farmers' access to the crop protection tools they need to ensure a robust, affordable domestic food, fuel, and fiber supply. To learn more, visit modernagalliance.org.

