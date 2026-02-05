Modern Ag Alliance Releases First-Ever State of the American Farmer Report

New analysis reveals deepening economic strain, declining confidence, and growing concerns over regulatory actions

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Ag Alliance released its inaugural State of the American Farmer report, providing a first-of-its-kind national assessment of the economic, regulatory, and operational challenges facing U.S. farmers.

The findings reveal an industry in crisis. Farmers are facing rising input costs, declining commodity prices, and growing regulatory uncertainty, contributing to increasing concern about the long-term viability of their operations. In this environment, farmers stress that maintaining access to proven crop protection tools is essential to producing enough food and keeping prices affordable for American families.

"With operating costs rising and margins slimming, farmers need relief," Missouri farmer Blake Hurst said. "This begins with lawmakers understanding the realities of modern farming. We need practical policies and continued access to crop protection tools that afford us the stability to do our jobs and produce high-quality food."

"Farmers are being squeezed from every direction," said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Executive Director of the Modern Ag Alliance. "This data shows that economic pressure and regulatory uncertainty are colliding on the farm. Policymakers need to understand what this means in real terms—for farmers' ability to stay in business and for the affordability of America's food, fuel, and fiber."

Together, these pressures underscore the urgency of congressional action on a Farm Bill and the need for federal and state policymakers to pursue clear, science-based agricultural policy.

Key Findings

  • Farm finances are under severe strain. Input costs continue to rise while commodity prices for major crops have fallen by as much as 58% since 2022. Farmer bankruptcies are up roughly 60% year over year.
  • Farmers are increasingly concerned about the future. 60% of farmers say that without a course correction, farming may "cease to exist as we know it," and only about half would recommend farming as a career to their children.
  • Regulatory uncertainty is compounding the problem, highlighting the importance of clarity for farmers. Eight in ten farmers agree that they should be consulted on the operational impacts of new regulations.
  • Restrictions on modern tools would raise costs and food prices. 57% of farmers expect higher input costs and 39% expect lower yields if access to crop protection tools is restricted. Nearly three-quarters say new agricultural regulations will ultimately lead to higher food prices for American families.

The full State of the American Farmer report is available here.

About the Modern Ag Alliance

The Modern Ag Alliance is a diverse coalition of more than 110 agricultural organizations advocating for U.S. farmers' access to the crop protection tools they need to ensure a robust, affordable domestic food, fuel, and fiber supply. To learn more, visit modernagalliance.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modern Ag Alliance

