Modern Employer Branding & The New Employee Experience Conference 2023: Creating an EVP & Culture that Attracts, Re-engages, and Retains Top Talent (New York, United States - August 22-24, 2023)

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modern Employer Branding & The New Employee Experience Creating an EVP & culture that attracts, re-engages, and retains top talent" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join your peers for this 3-day conference to learn how to create and communicate winning employer branding strategies for better talent acquisition and retention, and to thrive in the future of work.

The world of work continues to evolve, and the priorities of talented candidates, and current employees, have shifted and evolved. How are your employer brand, talent, and communication strategies changing to adapt to these new expectations?

Benefits of the 3-Day All-Access Pass



Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, August 22nd



The interactive, small group workshops, led by thought leaders and experts on employer branding will prepare you for the 2-day conference, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing employer brand challenges.



Wrap up Tuesday with an exclusive networking reception for workshop attendees and speakers hosted by ALI and a Dutch treat dinner out on the town!

Attend this conference to discover the latest ways you can bring your employer brand to life and move your talent brand strategies forward, including how to:

Build an employer brand framework to connect your culture and foster employee brand ambassadors

Engage and retain talent with HR Tech/CommTech

Align intent & actions in your Employer Brand messaging and your Employee Value Proposition (EVP)

Attract, retain, and engage the most talented candidates and employees-and the best additions to your culture

Develop content-creation strategies that inform and attract relevant talent

Use storytelling to communicate your culture and employee experience

Audit your existing employer brand to build your new strategy aligned with your organization's values

Improve communication and feedback loops throughout the recruiting and hiring process

Harness user-generated content and encourage employee-led initiatives

Build an authentic employer brand in a remote-first/hybrid world that showcases your organization's values and culture

Gain executive buy-in for your employer brand marketing strategies

Use your talent brand to connect and strengthen your employee experience, DEI initiatives and employee engagement

Discern which topics matter most to talent in these unprecedented times

Benefits of Attending This ALI Conference

Access to practical presentation with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the conference

Interactive, hands-on breakout sessions allowing you to work with your employer branding, talent, HR & communications peers

Certificate of attendance for CEUs

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face while remaining safe

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately

Opportunity to have your most pressing questions on the topic answered in real-time

This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event - through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!



Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in employer branding and how they apply or can be applied in your work context.



Who Should Attend:



This Conference has been researched and designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants involved in:

Employer Branding

Brand Manager, Activation & Community

Brand Activation Manager

Brand & Growth Strategy

Talent Branding

Recruitment Marketing

Talent Acquisition

Internal Communications

Employee Communications

Employee Engagement

Human Resources

Growth & Experience

Operations, Productivity & Wellness

Corporate Digital & Social Media

Senior Specialist People & Culture

Brand Activation Specialist

Global Director- Partnerships and Brand Activation

VP Brand Activation

Chief Brand Officer

Global Brand Strategy

Brand Strategy

Brand Visionary

Branding Consultant

Internal Brand & Engagement Strategy

Talent Attraction & Engagement Leader

Digital Strategy

Learning & Development

Digital Strategy

Learning & Development

Corporate Communications

Organizational Development

Internal Social Platforms

Global Communications

Social Enterprise

Knowledge Management

Senior Brand Marketing Manager

Marketing Strategy Professional

Employee engagement

Employee Experience

People Offiers

Employee Experience

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvscqd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets