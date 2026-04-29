Modern Family Finances in the Workplace: SupportPay Sponsors Webinar to Highlight Increased Need, New Opportunities for Employers to Address the Hidden Strain of Rising Costs on Families

HR Decision-Makers Can Join SupportPay x Employee Benefits News Today at 2 PM Eastern To Discuss the Shift from Individual to Family-Focused Financial Wellness Programs for Today's Economic Realities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SupportPay, the leader in solutions for Modern Family Finances, today announced an important webinar to help HR decision-makers navigate the impact of modern family financial challenges on the workplace. As rising costs continue to outpace wages, employers are facing a growing workforce challenge, one that traditional benefits were never designed to solve. Behind the numbers are real, everyday pressures: family members managing shared expenses across households, coordinating financial responsibilities, and navigating increasing complexity with little support. Presented by Employee Benefit News and sponsored by SupportPay, the webinar "Costs Are Up, Raises Aren't. Now What, HR?" explores how organizations can respond to mounting financial pressure on employees, while protecting productivity, retention, and overall wellness.

This moment is particularly critical as employees take on rising costs like housing, energy, and caregiving, often splitting and managing them across multiple households. These responsibilities are frequently handled through informal, manual processes that create confusion, tension, and ongoing stress. At the same time, wages remain relatively flat, leaving HR leaders searching for new ways to support employees without increasing compensation budgets. Notably, 84 percent of employees believe their employers should play a more active role in supporting their financial wellness, putting the pressure on organizations to meet the moment.

"When costs rise, employees don't just feel it in their wallets, they feel it in their relationships. Financial stress doesn't stay at home. It shows up in every meeting, every decision, every day," said Sheri Atwood, Founder and CEO of SupportPay. "The reality is, most benefits weren't built for how families actually manage money today. That's what needs to change. We're building workplaces where modern family financial wellness is a priority, so employees can have clarity, trust, and peace of mind in their financial lives."

Financial pressure remains one of the most significant, and often invisible, drivers of employee stress. While many employers have expanded financial wellness offerings, most solutions are designed for individuals, not for the realities of managing money within families. In practice, this leads to constant back-and-forth over expenses, missed reimbursements, unclear expectations, and strain between family members, challenges that directly impact focus, productivity, and well-being at work.

The webinar will provide HR leaders with practical, actionable insights into supporting employees in a way that reflects how financial stress actually shows up in their lives. Even when employees aren't explicitly asking for help, they are actively seeking solutions to manage the daily complexity of their financial responsibilities. SupportPay Founder and CEO Sheri Atwood will be joined by Barbie Brewer, Chief People Officer for Camunda, Debbie Shotwell, Chief People Officer for Stack Overflow, with Lynn Gresham, the Former Editor In Chief for Employee Benefit News, moderating the discussion. Attendees will learn:

How rising costs and stagnant wages are reshaping employee needs

Why traditional benefits fail to address modern family financial stress

The growing importance of family financial wellness in the workplace

How to support employees and reduce financial stress-without increasing compensation budgets

As the economic landscape continues to shift, the organizations that win will be those that recognize a fundamental truth: Financial stress doesn't stop at the individual. It lives within families. SupportPay is pioneering Modern Family Finances, helping employers support families of all structures, reduce financial stress, and build stronger, more resilient workforces.

Join the movement and attend the webinar here: Costs are up. Raises aren't. Now what, HR?

About SupportPay

SupportPay is pioneering the category of Modern Family Finances by addressing the real-world challenges of managing money across households, reducing stress, conflict, and complexity. Trillions of dollars are exchanged between family and friends each year, including personal loans, rent, child support, caregiving costs, and more, without the proper tools or tracking. SupportPay changes this by bringing clarity, structure, and trust to these transactions, enabling families to manage, track, and gain recognition for shared financial responsibilities across households. With more than $800 million in payments facilitated between users, SupportPay is redefining how money moves across families and friends. Available directly to consumers and as a family financial wellness employee benefit, SupportPay helps both individuals and organizations better support shared financial responsibilities and improve family financial wellness. For more information visit supportpay.com.

SOURCE SupportPay