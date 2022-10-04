Modern Healthcare Names The Chartis Group a Top Place to Work in Healthcare for the Seventh Time

Chartis topped the list of best industry suppliers ranking number 10 out of 75 organizations that were honored this year.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced today it has again been named to the Modern Healthcare "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" list. Chartis ranks number 10 out of 75 suppliers on this year's list, the seventh time the firm has earned the distinction.

"We're thrilled to be named by Modern Healthcare among the top 10 best places to work in healthcare," said Shannon Brownell, Chief Talent Officer at Chartis. "Our shared passion for improving healthcare and our unwavering commitment to each other are central to the work we do every day. We actively work to foster a culture in which our embrace of diversity, focus on individual growth, and cultivation of meaningful connections enable each colleague to thrive personally and professionally."

This annual award recognizes providers and suppliers throughout the healthcare industry that empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. Results also considered regard for employees' well-being, and acknowledgment of their contributions. Results are based on employee responses to an employee engagement and satisfaction survey.

This is the seventh year that Chartis has participated in the Best Places to Work program, and the seventh year the firm has been named to this list.

