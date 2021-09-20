Modern Healthcare Names The Chartis Group a Top Place to Work in Healthcare for the Sixth Time

CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, has been named to the Modern Healthcare "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" list for the sixth time, ranking number 28 out of 75 suppliers.

"It's gratifying to see our name on the list again this year," said Shannon Brownell, Chief Talent Officer at The Chartis Group. "At Chartis, we are committed to creating an environment in which talented professionals enjoy continuous learning, intellectually stimulating work and a powerful culture of collaboration. The shared passion for our mission is as deep as our commitment and care for one another."

This annual award recognizes providers and suppliers throughout the healthcare industry that empower their employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services. Results also considered regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication to help maintain some level of harmony during the pandemic. Results are based on employee responses to an employee engagement and satisfaction survey.

This is the sixth year that The Chartis Group has participated in the Best Places to Work program, and the sixth year the firm has been named to this list. To view the whole list, click here.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

