Modern Healthcare Recognizes CereCore as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021 Tweet this

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

CereCore was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. This is the second year the health IT services organization has made the list.

