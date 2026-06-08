Modern Healthcare Recognizes Dr. Thomas Kim, CMO at Sound Long-Term Care Management, Among 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2026

Dr. Kim exhibits exceptional leadership at top-ranked long-term care MSSP ACO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM) is pleased to announce that Chief Medical Officer Thomas Kim, MD, MMM, FHM, has been named one of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

The program honors clinicians in executive roles who are selected by senior editors of Modern Healthcare for their exceptional achievements in driving innovation, improving outcomes, serving their communities, and demonstrating exemplary leadership both within and beyond their organizations.

This year's program recognizes Dr. Kim for his outstanding leadership in growing SLTCM, an accountable care organization (ACO) within Sound Physicians. His clinical and operational leadership helped propel SLTCM to national prominence as the country's #1 long-term care-focused MSSP ACO for shared savings in just two years, saving the Medicare program nearly $114M in 2024. Last year, he led impactful initiatives, including:

Improving the ability to treat more Medicare beneficiaries in place, thereby reducing preventable ED visits and hospital admissions, limiting their exposure to risks associated with hospitalization, and reducing stress on them, their families, and their caregivers.

Encouraging advanced care planning to collaborate on goals of care and promote dignified end-of-life care.

Advocating for dedicated resources and targeted support programs for long-term care and other high-needs beneficiaries.

Appealing to Congress for reinstatement of the Medicare APM Incentive Payment to encourage physicians and advanced practice providers to participate in ACOs.

"I'm greatly honored to have been recognized by Modern Healthcare. It's a privilege to bring the benefits of ACOs to a field as important as long-term care. I'm fortunate to be part of an organization that is committed to improving care through innovation and a focus on quality that improves outcomes," said Dr. Kim, who has been with Sound Physicians for nine years, beginning as chief hospitalist in 2017.

"Dr. Kim has always shown a deep concern for the most frail and vulnerable among the patients we serve," said CEO Jeff Alter. "He has demonstrated his exceptional leadership through innovations and improvements that keep patient well-being foremost at all times and make it possible for facilities and providers to better serve them."

For more information on Sound Long-Term Care Management's ACOs, visit soundphysicians.com/aco. The limited CMS window for joining an ACO is now open.

About Sound Long-Term Care Management, a Sound Physicians ACO

Sound Physicians Long-Term Care Management (SLTCM) is a Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO focused exclusively on Medicare beneficiaries living in long-term care, assisted, and independent living facilities. With a dedicated clinical team led by physicians, and deep roots in value-based care cultivated over more than two decades, SLTCM's aim is to support its partners in providing uncompromising care to patients while enhancing financial performance. We invest deeply in our people, partners, and technology–including telemedicine–to ensure we connect patients with the care they need and deserve.

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SOURCE Sound Long-Term Care Management