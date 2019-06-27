Modern Healthcare Selects Dr. Andrew Pecora, Outcomes Matter Innovations CEO, as One of its "50 Most Influential Clinical Executives in America"

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Healthcare has named Andrew Pecora, MD, FACP, CPE, CEO of Outcomes Matter Innovations (OMI) one of its "50 Most Influential Clinical Executives" for his innovation and transformation efforts at Hackensack Meridian Health, where he served recently as the President of Physician Services and Chief Innovation Officer. Modern Healthcare's "50 Most Influential Clinical Executives" program recognizes physicians working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by peers and an expert panel to be the most influential in terms of demonstrated leadership and impact.

"Dr. Pecora's implementation of world-class innovations helped propel Hackensack Meridian Health to the forefront of patient care," said Andrew A. Jennis, MD, Board Member of OMI. "As a '50 Most Influential Clinical Executives' honoree, Dr. Pecora takes his place alongside the leading clinical executives in the country. Beyond standing on the merits of his noted accomplishments, Dr. Pecora continues to push forward for practice improvement and strives to establish care that impacts positively the lives of patients. We are proud to have him as our leader and confident that he will lead a healthcare revolution at OMI."

Dr. Pecora was appointed as CEO of Outcomes Matter Innovations in May 2019. As a nationally recognized expert in care transformation, he is an advocate for making medical practices more efficient and profitable, and at the same time, improving patient care. Dr Pecora is dedicated to pairing practices with artificial intelligence (AI) and health technologies to increase efficiencies, reduce costs and enable physicians to better do what they do best – heal patients.

"I thank Modern Healthcare for this recognition," said Dr. Pecora. "Healthcare is at a turning point where specialist care is coming to the forefront and technology, AI and strategic partnerships are pointing the way to a disruption of care. We can't be complacent; we must embrace change for improvement of practices and transformation of clinical care for the benefit of patients."

During his time at Hackensack Meridian, Dr. Pecora played a pivotal role in the advancement of strategies to shift toward value-based care, recruit leading oncologists, initiate innovative research and clinical trials, expand patient care services and launch strategic partnerships with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center. Dr. Pecora created and expanded the John Theurer Cancer Center, which under his guidance, was approved by the National Cancer Institute to become a member of the NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium – one of just 16 NCI-designated cancer consortia.

