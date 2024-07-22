Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA) and Outcomes Matter Innovations (OMI) announce agreement to offer value-based care (VBC) solutions in Oncology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The high cost of cancer care is limiting affordability and availability of care for patients throughout the United States. RCCA, the largest by volume provider of cancer services in New Jersey and a leader in providing all forms of innovative cancer care in an NCI designated university academic setting and in the community throughout New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and D.C. is partnering with OMI to offer VBC solutions for common cancers so to reduce total cost of care while maintaining the highest quality clinical outcomes. OMI is a New Jersey based VBC accelerator company that partners with providers of all specialties across the United States to enable specialty participation and success in VBC programs.

RCCA and OMI, starting with breast cancer, will be engaging all commercial payers to initiate VBC programs throughout RCCA's network to augment its existing VBC participation with CMS.

About Outcomes Matter Innovations:

Outcomes Matter Innovations, LLC (OMI) is Jersey City based company focused on technology enablement that facilitates a new business model in Value-Based Care Reimbursement for Specialty physicians, as well as management services for established healthcare providers throughout the Northeast. Founded in 2018, they work with specialty physicians to develop clinical treatment pathways in their respective specialties for conditions which have a high total cost of care and high-variability in treatment. Using the expertise and data provided by specialty physician partners, OMI develops customized technology for the physician to make decisions and track outcomes at the point of care with the goal of improving outcomes and decreasing the total cost of care.

About RCCA

Established in 2012, Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA) has 100+ cancer specialists providing community-based care in 26 offices in New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and the Washington, DC area. RCCA oncologists and hematologists see more than 27,000 new patients each year and provide care to more than 260,000 established patients, collaborating closely with those patients' other physicians. RCCA specialists offer patients innovative therapies, including immunotherapies and targeted therapy, as well as access to approximately 300 clinical trials. In addition to serving patients who have solid tumors, blood-based cancers, and benign blood disorders, RCCA care centers also provide infusion services to people with a number of non-oncologic conditions—including multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, asthma, iron-deficiency anemia, and rheumatoid arthritis—who take intravenously-administered medications.

