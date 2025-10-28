Modern Living Meets Classic Craft: Introducing The Persian Edit from Ernesta

A classic design icon is made modern and accessible with custom-sizing and shorter lead times.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernesta , the innovative home design brand known for designer-quality, custom-sized rugs, proudly unveils its latest innovation: ThePersian Edit — a soulful, sophisticated take on one of the most iconic and enduring rug traditions in design history.

Hand-dyed into a palette of earthy tones and tightly woven using 100% wool, each piece is exceptionally durable and tailored to fit your space, bringing the beauty and intricate artistry of Persian design to your home in as little as two weeks.

Crafted from 100% wool, The Persian Edit is a tribute to the beauty and legacy of antique Persian rugs, brought to life for a new generation of homes. Each rug is hand-dyed to authentically match the nuanced palette of antique Persian rugs and finished using artisanal methods—like walnut shell staining, flame singeing, and heavy washing—to imbue the rich texture and character of well-aged heirlooms.

With the launch of The Persian Edit, Ernesta addresses a longstanding gap in the market: heritage-inspired Persian-style rugs that are fully customizable in size, without compromising craftsmanship or quality. The assortment combines the integrity of hand-finished construction with Ernesta's signature precision sizing, expert guidance, and a streamlined two-to-four week lead time, making it easier than ever for consumers and designers alike to source heirloom-worthy rugs that fit any space perfectly.

"We're so inspired by the enduring elegance and appeal of Persian rugs," says Rosa Glenn, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ernesta. "We set out to honor these iconic designs, showcasing their historic beauty while offering the flexibility of custom sizing that Ernesta is known for."

The launch includes two inaugural styles: Dalia, a refined, small-scale geometric pattern; and Ariana, a larger-scale floral design inspired by classic Oushak motifs. Both styles are crafted from tightly woven wool, ensuring exceptional durability, texture, and longevity. Only at Ernesta, these Persian-style rugs marry hand-finished detailing, premium wool construction, and custom-size delivery in as little as two weeks, setting a new standard for quality, accessibility, and design flexibility.

"This is more than a product launch—it's an exciting moment to recast what Persian rugs can mean in today's interiors," added Glenn. "They're essential design statements that are timeless and full of soul."

The Persian Edit is now available at ernesta.com . To learn more or request samples, please visit the website or your local Ernesta showroom.

About Ernesta

Ernesta is an innovative home design brand on a mission to support consumers and designers with designer-quality, custom-sized rugs that will easily elevate any room. Ernesta offers to-the-inch sizing, a curated assortment, and dedicated support. They believe that the right-sized rug in the right material and construction is the foundation for expert design.

With Ernesta's simple and streamlined experience, customers can see and feel samples delivered in person or in an Ernesta showroom, and receive their custom-sized rug delivered in 2-4 weeks. Designers also enjoy exclusive perks through Ernesta's trade program. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as a 2025 Home Renovation Awards winner, Ernesta is setting a new standard in home design.

