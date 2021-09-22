Modern Luxury Media Brings New Brand To Life With Launch of INVITED, A Luxury Subscription Box Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the editors of Modern Luxury Media , the nation's largest luxury media company, are thrilled to announce INVITED , the brand's first-ever quarterly themed subscription box service that will provide members with ultimate access to top luxury brands and products.

Modern Luxury has long been an unparalleled resource for the best luxury products, services and experiences, providing its audience with an insider's look into local and national tastemakers. INVITED acts as an extension of this ethos and brings the editorial curation of Modern Luxury to life and into the hands of its subscribers. Unlike most subscription boxes on the market, INVITED offers an exclusive multi-tiered membership program that offers unparalleled access to up to 12 items per box.

"We are so thrilled to bring our editorial pages to life through this exclusive offering. INVITED by Modern Luxury delivers to your door an editorial experience and a luxurious journey," said Phebe Wahl, EVP of Editorial at Modern Luxury. "The subscription offers a portal to discover a highly curated selection of luxury products from boutique brands to help you look and feel your best. As we approach the hectic holiday season, we invite all of our readers to pause for an important moment of self-care."

The changing of the seasons is the perfect opportunity for us all to re-evaluate our self care and wellness routines as we cozy into the winter months. For its debut box, the team at INVITED have curated notable beauty and wellness brands for its members including, Lele Sadoughi, Odacité, SPARITUAL, ReFa, The Handmade Soap Company, Aromatherapy Associates, Jennifer Behr, Christophe Robin, Saro de Rue, Veronique Gabai, The Laundress and more.

The INVITED Subscription box experience will launch four times a year, beginning November, priced from $299 - $999. Interested members can learn more by visiting invitedbymodernluxury.com .

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company offering leading brands access to the most affluent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem including 85+ brands across 22 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter the most. Visit modernluxurymedia.com and find us on Instagram and TikTok , or follow us on Twitter .

