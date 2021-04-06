Modern Luxury Media Relaunches Watches International With New Editor in Chief

Each high-end watch is a testament to incredible craftsmanship, engineering and centuries-old traditions. Watches International has always been the true authority in bringing brand equity, and industry connections to the category. The relaunch of Watches International is not only a testament to the brand's history of identifying and conveying premium pieces, but tells a larger story of its continued investment in creating innovative experiences to entice the next generation of timepiece enthusiasts.

While the new and improved Watches International will be anchored in this rich legacy, the publication will be attracting a new generation of timepiece consumers by focusing on enriching its platform and publication to include more lifestyle content. Specifically, the content will focus on bringing inclusivity, rather than exclusivity, to the storytelling experience.

To bring the reimagined Watches International to life, Modern Luxury has selected Stephen Watson as Editor in Chief. Watson is not only a watch enthusiast but seasoned journalist who has worked at major luxury fashion publishers including Vogue, Men's Vogue, Surface, Watch Journal, and Revolution.

"I am thrilled to take on the role as the new editor in chief of Watches International, especially after a year when time became more precious to us than ever."

Watson has also contributed watch articles for Town & Country and Esquire for the US and is a Foundation du Grand Prix D'Horlogerie de Genéve academy member.

Caroline Childers, founder of Watches International within Modern Luxury Media who has been Publisher of Watches International for the past twenty years is no stranger to the luxury watch and jewelry arm of Modern Luxury media. Childers will again be the publisher of the reimagined Watches International.

"I am thrilled to be part of the relaunch of Watches International and watch it grow within the Modern Luxury Media portfolio," says Caroline Childers, Publisher of Watches International. "We feel there is a massive opportunity to bring the legacy and history of luxury timepieces and inject it with a fresh approach with innovative digital thinking and cross-channel platform strategies."

Official launch partners for Watches International are Hublot, Richard Mille, and Omega.

With a carefully targeted distribution strategy to the most affluent luxury consumers and watch enthusiasts across the country, Watches International is set to launch with a bi-annual edition in June across 20 markets nationally. In the past, the Watches International print book had primarily been distributed via retail in Europe. Now this re-launch also includes an enhanced distribution of Watches International in the U.S, with direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Within the reimagined platform, Watches International will be the innovative digital destination covering news, launches and more within the luxury watch vertical.

About MODERN LUXURY MEDIA: At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. Reaching an audience of more than 16 million, we are the nation's largest luxury media company offering leading brands access to the most affluent audiences in the most prominent cities across the U.S. Through the power of the Modern Luxury Media ecosystem including 85+ brands across 22 markets, we deliver powerful marketing solutions allowing luxury brands to connect with their audiences in the places and ways that matter the most. Visit modernluxurymedia.com and find us on Instagram or follow us on Twitter.

About WATCHES INTERNATIONAL: Looking at the watch industry through the lens of fashion, design, and culture, Watches International is a luxury lifestyle publication and platform for everyone from the style-conscious connoisseur to the inveterate collector. Published bi-annually for spring and fall, the print edition of Watches International puts perceptive and engaging writing alongside compelling imagery, to create a new watch title with authority to educate as well as entertain.

