Modern Media & Entertainment Trend Report 2020: An Analysis of Overlooked Opportunities
Sep 22, 2020, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modern Media and Entertainment Trend Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The impact of COVID-19 was especially strong in the world of media and entertainment. The world underwent a rapid transformation, with pandemic-influenced restrictions impacting how consumers across the globe take part in recreational activities. With increased pressure on media and arts industries to provide entertainment for people limited by social distancing measures, innovative approaches were rapidly developed to offer new choices to consumers that can be enjoyed from the safety of their homes. These innovative solutions will continue to impact consumers across the globe as we learn how to navigate new forms of safe entertainment.
This report breaks down the latest trends in media and entertainment, offering insight into the changes this space is facing today. Uncover new innovative approaches to entertainment and media that increasingly focus on evolving technologies and virtual alternatives to traditional forms of entertainment, and uncover the shifts to consumer motivations and desires that are continuing to rapidly evolve.
Regions Covered:
- Canada
- United States
- South America
- Europe
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Summary - Modern Media & Entertainment Trend Report
- Megatrends Overview
2. Consumer Insights - Overlooked Opportunities
- DIY Entertainment
- Drive-In Renaissance
- Virtual Escape
- AR Board Game
- At Home Nostalgia
- Edutainment
3. Specific Examples
- Social Media Co-Watching Platforms
- Virtual Museum Experiences
- Immersive Virtual Bars
- Virtual Clubbing Experiences
- Digital Dance Parties
- Virtual Comedy Shows
- VR Disney Films
- VR Theater Platforms
- Interactive Crime Scene Maps
- Curated Cinema Streaming Services
- Narrative Superhero Podcasts
- Digital Dance Party Games
- In-Game Movie Nights
- Livestreamed Shark Tanks
- Streaming Platform Movie Releases
- Virtual Summer Camps
- Virtual Roadtrip Videos
- Virtual Cinema Clubs
- In-Game Museum Tours
- Virtual Farm Visits
- Collective Streaming-Enabling Apps
- Distancing Theater Apps
- Interactive Documentary Experiences
- Virtual Roller Coaster Rides
- Virtual Day Camp Activities
- VIP Drive-In Screenings
- VR-Based Co-Watching Platforms
- Family-Centric Educational Online Hubs
- Engineering Challenge Cards
- Furniture Activity Catalogs
- Live-Streamed Reality Horror Movies
- Branded Monochromatic Puzzles
- Virtual Scavenger Hunt Apps
- In-Game Art Galleries
- Content Co-Watching Features
4. Appendix
Special Features & Definitions
Companies Mentioned
- Audi
- Fortnite
- Haagen-Dazs
- Paramount
- Ripley's
- Spotify
- Tim Horton's
- Warner Bros.
