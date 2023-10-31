Modern Mobility Aids Appoints Accomplished Industry Leader as New President

News provided by

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

31 Oct, 2023, 09:36 ET

Modern Mobility Aids Welcomes Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed as President; Revolutionizing healthcare through Telehealth

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mobility Aids, Inc., (OTC-PINK: MDRM) (the "Company") a leading telehealth company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Zakiuddin (Zaki) Ahmed, as President, a distinguished visionary healthcare entrepreneur, and physician advocate, to its team. Dr. Ahmed brings a wealth of expertise to the Company and will play a vital role in shaping the future of healthcare through technology.

Dr. Ahmed, an internationally recognized speaker, is renowned for his work in creating partnerships and collaborations, and developing innovative, sustainable solutions in healthcare, all with a patient-centric focus. His areas of specialization include eHealth, mHealth,  telemedicine, digital health, patient safety, healthcare quality, medical ethics, health research, healthcare leadership, and physician entrepreneurship. Dr. Ahmed has played a significant role in pioneering telemedicine worldwide since 1998, making him a global expert in digital health. 

"We are excited to have Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed join our team," said Tito DiMarco, CEO of the Company. "His expertise and dedication to improving healthcare through technology align perfectly with our mission. Dr. Ahmed's appointment at Modern Mobility Aids marks an important milestone in the Company's journey to revolutionize healthcare through telehealth solutions. With his vast experience and visionary approach, the Company is poised to continue leading the way in patient-centered healthcare. Dr. Ahmed's contributions will undoubtedly enhance our telehealth offerings."

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with MDRM's talented team since their vision aligns with mine. I see some natural synergies going forward and anticipate expanding our offerings into new health - related communities in North America," commented Dr. Ahmed. 

As a leader in digital health, Dr. Ahmed has provided his expertise on eHealth and  digital health to global organizations like WHO, Arther D. Litle (ADL) -and Telenor. He was commissioned to develop the world's first fully integrated/connected health model in Saudi Arabia at King Saud University. Dr. Ahmed has a bachelor's degree in medicine and a master's degree in health management.

Among his numerous leadership positions, Dr. Ahmed serves as the President of the Healthcare Quality & Safety Association of Pakistan  (HQSAP), Secretary of the Health Research Advisory Board, and Vice Chairman of OPEN Karachi. He also holds the title of Country Representative for HIFA and is a Special Envoy of the ISfTeH Board. He is a Steering Committee Member of the Leading Health Systems Network at Imperial  College & WISH, Director of the Institute of Leadership Excellence, and Chairman of the International Conference on Patient Safety.

About Modern Mobility Aids, Inc:

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. has recently revamped its corporate infrastructure and now plans to direct its focus and energies on Virtual Care services. Through the formation of its new business model, the Company expects to implement an aggressive campaign to seek out technologies, medical experts, and opportunities within the healthcare sector globally.

For more information about Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. and Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed's appointment, please contact:

[email protected]
416-254-2581 

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number  of  places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) potential acquisitions, (iii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iv) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect, "intend", "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward - looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward -looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with OTCIQ.

SOURCE Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

