Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. Appoints Olayinka Oyebola & Co. as New Auditor

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:19 ET

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDRM) (the "Company"), an innovative telehealth company, proudly announces the selection of Olayinka Oyebola& Co. as its new auditor responsible for overseeing and managing the Company's financial filings.

Established in 2003, Olayinka Oyebola & Co. is a registered member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight  Board  (PCAOB) USA  and  the  Canadian  Public  Accountability  Board  (CPAB)  Canada.  Its registrations with PCAOB and CPAB enable the auditing company to conduct statutory audits and issue reports for companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, OTC, and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

CEO Tito DiMarco expressed, "As we prioritize transparency and accountability in our financial procedures, the addition of Olayinka Oyebola& Co. adds a valuable asset to our team. The move to file audited statements aims to qualify the Company for an uplift in its listing from the Pink Sheets to OTCQB, marking a significant advancement in the Company's standing".

About Modern Mobility Aids, Inc:

Modern  Mobility  Aids,  Inc.  (www.modernmobilityaids.com)  has  recently  revamped  its  corporate infrastructure  and  now  plans  to  direct  its  focus  and  energies on  Virtual  Care  services.  Through  the formation of its new business model, the Company expects to implement an aggressive campaign to seek out technologies, medical experts, and opportunities within the healthcare sector globally.

For further inquiries, please contact:  [email protected], +1 416 254 2581

Safe Harbor

This  release  contains  statements  that  constitute  forward-looking  statements  within  the  meaning  of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934,  as  amended.  These  statements  appear  in  a  number  of  places  in  this  release  and  include  all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) potential acquisitions, (iii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iv) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect, "intend", "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with OTCIQ.

SOURCE Modern Mobility Aids, Inc.

