Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. Appoints Olayinka Oyebola & Co. as New Auditor

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC PINK: MDRM) (the "Company"), an innovative telehealth company, proudly announces the selection of Olayinka Oyebola& Co. as its new auditor responsible for overseeing and managing the Company's financial filings.

Established in 2003, Olayinka Oyebola & Co. is a registered member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) USA and the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) Canada. Its registrations with PCAOB and CPAB enable the auditing company to conduct statutory audits and issue reports for companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, OTC, and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

CEO Tito DiMarco expressed, "As we prioritize transparency and accountability in our financial procedures, the addition of Olayinka Oyebola& Co. adds a valuable asset to our team. The move to file audited statements aims to qualify the Company for an uplift in its listing from the Pink Sheets to OTCQB, marking a significant advancement in the Company's standing".

About Modern Mobility Aids, Inc:

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (www.modernmobilityaids.com) has recently revamped its corporate infrastructure and now plans to direct its focus and energies on Virtual Care services. Through the formation of its new business model, the Company expects to implement an aggressive campaign to seek out technologies, medical experts, and opportunities within the healthcare sector globally.

