Modern Plastic Surgery and Med Spa of Miami Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary and Announces International Expansion to Colombia

The celebration will include remarks from Cristi Fraga, Mayor of Doral.

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Plastic Surgery and Med Spa of Miami, the most luxurious plastic surgery clinic in the vibrant City of Doral, is proud to announce the celebration of its one-year anniversary this December. Led by renowned anesthesia provider Armando Luis, the clinic has quickly established itself as a premier destination for surgical and non-invasive aesthetic treatments in South Florida.

The one-year anniversary will be marked by an invitation-only celebration hosted by Armando Luis. This exclusive event will feature a formal presentation with special remarks from Cristi Fraga, Mayor of Doral, who will recognize the clinic's contribution to the local community and its unwavering commitment to excellence in the aesthetic field.

In addition to celebrating this milestone, Armando Luis and his esteemed team are proud to announce the expansion of Modern Plastic Surgery, with new centers planned for international locations, starting with a new facility in Medellin, Colombia. This expansion reflects the clinic's growing success and its mission to bring world-class aesthetic care to clients worldwide.

Modern Plastic Surgery and Med Spa of Miami offers an array of services, ranging from advanced surgical procedures to innovative non-invasive treatments such as injectables. The clinic operates Monday through Saturday, with a dedicated 24/7 medical staff ensuring round-the-clock care. VIP packages, including transportation services, allow clients to enjoy a seamless and comfortable experience tailored to their every need.

The state-of-the-art facility boasts seven injectables treatment rooms, three operating rooms, and two waiting rooms that merge tranquility and opulence. Designed to provide an exclusive and intimate experience, the clinic's amenities include private valet parking, a discreet entrance, and both standard and VIP rooms for ultimate privacy and comfort. We also offer pre- and post-operative care to ensure a seamless experience for our patients.

Every member of the medical team has been handpicked by a private board of healthcare providers based in South Florida, creating a dream team committed to delivering the best results. Modern Plastic Surgery and Med Spa of Miami continues to exceed expectations, offering an experience that reflects the elegance and sophistication of its clients.

As Modern Plastic Surgery and Med Spa of Miami celebrates their incredible journey, many more exciting developments will be announced in the coming months. Stay tuned as this groundbreaking brand continues to redefine the industry, setting a new standard in luxury aesthetic care and innovation. The future of beauty is here, and Modern Plastic Surgery is leading the way.

For more information, please visit Modern Plastic Surgery and Med Spa of Miami on the web:

www.modernplasticsurgerymiami.com

Follow on social media: IG modernplasticsurgerymiami Face Book and TikTok @modernplasticsurgerymia

Modern Plastic Surgery is located at 3905 NW 107th Avenue, Suite #401, Doral FL 33178.

Media Contact:

Liza Santana

3059682384

[email protected]

SOURCE Modern Plastic Surgery