Modern SIEM Market to Reach $13.55 Billion by 2029, Driven by AI, Cloud-Native Platforms, and Rising Cyber Threats

Transformational growth fuelled by GenAI integration, regulatory mandates, and accelerating cloud adoption across NA, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Modern SIEM Market, Global, 2024–2029, finds that the global modern security information and event management (SIEM) market is poised for significant expansion, growing from $7.13 billion in 2024 to $13.55 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The market is experiencing transformational growth as organisations respond to increasingly complex cyberattacks, regulatory pressures, and the widespread adoption of cloud and hybrid IT environments.

Modern SIEM platforms extend traditional SIEM functionality by integrating advanced capabilities such as user and entity behaviour analytics (UEBA) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) into unified security operations centre (SOC) platforms. The growing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and generative AI (GenAI) is further accelerating innovation, improving detection accuracy, and reducing response times.

"Modern SIEM is no longer a log management tool - it has become the foundation of next-generation SOC operations," said Seonji Lee, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Organisations are prioritising AI-driven automation, real-time analytics, and cloud-native scalability to manage rising data volumes, address cybersecurity skills shortages, and respond proactively to advanced and zero-day threats."

Cloud-Native SIEM Leads Market Momentum

Cloud-based SIEM solutions are significantly outpacing on-premise deployments. Cloud SIEM revenue is projected to grow at a 17.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2029, compared with 3.4% CAGR for on-premise solutions. Subscription-based models and scalable architectures are enabling organisations to optimise costs while enhancing flexibility and integration across multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructures.

The integration of SOAR and UEBA capabilities - alongside early GenAI use cases such as natural language querying and automated investigation support - is reshaping competitive differentiation. Vendors are also converging SIEM with adjacent technologies such as extended detection and response (XDR), strengthening platform-based security strategies.

Regional Growth Highlights

North America remains the largest regional market, supported by advanced digital infrastructure and stringent compliance mandates.





remains the largest regional market, supported by advanced digital infrastructure and stringent compliance mandates. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to record the strongest growth, driven by digital transformation, rising ransomware and state-sponsored attacks, and increasing cloud adoption.





is expected to record the strongest growth, driven by digital transformation, rising ransomware and state-sponsored attacks, and increasing cloud adoption. Latin America (LATAM) will see rapid expansion as organisations increasingly rely on managed SIEM services to address talent gaps and cost constraints.





will see rapid expansion as organisations increasingly rely on managed SIEM services to address talent gaps and cost constraints. EMEA continues to expand steadily, fuelled by evolving data protection regulations and heightened geopolitical risk.

Competitive Landscape and Consolidation

The market remains competitive and increasingly consolidated, with leading vendors strengthening their positions through platform expansion and strategic acquisitions. Recent mergers and acquisitions have intensified competition and accelerated innovation in AI-enabled analytics and automation.

A small group of major vendors continues to account for a significant share of global revenue, while emerging players focus on differentiation through advanced analytics, managed services, and regional expansion strategies.

Growth Opportunities

Frost & Sullivan identifies three key growth opportunities shaping the market through 2029:

Advancements in AI, behavioural analytics, and threat intelligence integration



Expansion of managed SIEM and MSSP services



Scaling strategies in high-growth regions, particularly APAC and LATAM

As cybersecurity complexity intensifies, organisations are increasingly embedding modern SIEM platforms at the core of proactive threat management frameworks, reinforcing their strategic importance across industries including BFSI, government, manufacturing, telecommunications, and healthcare.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog™

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan