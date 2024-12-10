Modern Wealth Sets a New Standard in Private Wealth Advisory for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan Rhode is the founder and CEO of Modern Wealth, a private wealth advisory firm in Blue Bell, PA, continues to reshape the space with his unrivaled expertise and innovative approach. Modern Wealth is an independent, fee-only firm—a true fiduciary that always puts the best interests of its clients first.

This past November, he reached several achievements and milestones, including obtaining the designation of a Certified Value Growth Advisor® (CVGA®), adding to his extensive list of credentials: CFP®, CPWA®, CEPA®, and RLP®, and being named to the ETF.com Leaders Top 100 Advisors. These achievements enhance Alan's focus on financial planning, wealth management, and business advisory services tailored to entrepreneurs and business owners.

Under Modern Wealth, Alan leads a specific, integrated planning platform called the Dynamic Plan that combines expertise in Money, Business, and Life. The CVGA® and CEPA® certifications enable Alan to provide business owners with the tools to identify value, mitigate major company risks, improve inefficiencies across eight key business functions, and enhance transferable value for a successful exit. His CFP® and CPWA® certifications underscore his comprehensive knowledge of wealth management and financial planning, while his RLP® certification reflects a deeper commitment to helping clients design and achieve their most meaningful life goals. Modern Wealth's Dynamic Plan empowers entrepreneurs solve their Wealth Gap, which the difference between the current value of their business and the owner's desired value to fund "what's next."

Alan and Modern Wealth combine fiduciary independence, advanced education, and a holistic approach to deliver transformative solutions for entrepreneurs and business owners navigating the intersection business, money, and life.

