Moderne Ventures announces eight new companies selected to join its exclusive Moderne Passport industry immersion program

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures is pleased to announce its Spring 2026 Passport Class. Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital firm that invests in transformative technologies like AI, robotics, fintech and digital transactions and brings them to antiquated, trillion-dollar industries like real estate, finance, insurance and beyond. The Moderne Passport Program is an intensive six-month industry immersion program providing its participants with education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

Moderne Ventures 2026 Passport Kickoff 2026 Spring Passport Class

"Moderne is a generalist investor with vertical expertise. We are intentionally looking for breakthrough technologies that can transform our core industries and expand beyond them to capture larger venture returns," said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner of Moderne Ventures. "This latest Passport cohort brings innovations that range from advanced risk assessment platforms to spatial AI, knowledge management, and complex due diligence and compliance tools."

We are pleased to announce the eight new companies joining Moderne Passport:

Chateauz ( chateauz.io ) – (San Diego, CA): 5D Cognitive Simulation Infrastructure: Simulation infrastructure for decision-critical environments, determining outcomes before deployment

(San Diego, CA): Darcy Solutions ( darcysolutions.com ) – (New Brighton, MN): Next Generation Geothermal Energy: Transforms groundwater into a low cost and high-performance thermal energy system

(New Brighton, MN): Geolava ( geolava.com ) – (San Francisco, CA) Predictive Value with Spatial AI: Models the evolving physical world, continuously translating spatial features into competitive advantage

(San Francisco, CA) Hologram Media Network ( hologrammedia.net ) – (Cary, NC): The World's First Holographic Ad Network: Redefining in-person media through life-size holograms, intelligent infrastructure, and human-centered engagement

(Cary, NC): Sigma360 ( sigma360.com ) – (New York, NY): AI-Powered Compliance Platform: The new standard in KYC and financial crime compliance automation

(New York, NY): Orbital ( orbital.tech ) – (New York, NY): AI for Complex Due Diligence: Transforming the $140B+ global real estate legal market

(New York, NY): On3.ai ( on3.ai ) – (Madison, WI): Knowledge Management Built for the Frontline: A central hub that captures critical information and expertise and puts it in the hands of field teams

(Madison, WI): 3V Infrastructure (3vinfrastructure.com) – (New York, NY): EV Charging without the Cost or Complexity: Enabling EV charging across portfolios by eliminating the upfront capital investment and operational complexity

"We are excited to welcome our 27th Passport cohort, marking a significant milestone as we surpass 160 companies guided through the program. At Moderne, we partner with founders to break into complex industries—connecting them to the right customers, backing them with strategic investment, and equipping them with real-time insights from our network of top operators. Our deep industry relationships help companies open new doors, expand distribution, and scale with confidence," said Carolyn Kwon, Managing Director at Moderne Ventures.

Moderne Ventures accepts Passport applications on a rolling basis with the next class launching this summer.

Moderne Ventures Overview

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital firm with an 18-year track record, generating top-tier returns across five funds with over $600M AUM. Moderne is a generalist investor with vertical expertise – the firm invests in transformational technologies like AI, robotics, fintech, and digital transactions and brings them to antiquated, trillion-dollar industries like real estate, finance, insurance and beyond. Moderne's unfair advantage: the Moderne Passport Program – a proprietary network of 1,500+ executives and corporations we activate systematically to drive explosive growth for portfolio companies. Moderne's platform de-risks venture investing, consistently producing top-tier VC returns while maintaining a Private Equity/Buyout risk profile.

Moderne has invested in 50+ companies with additional equity in 170+ Moderne Passport companies including lead investments in market leaders like DocuSign, ICON, Caribou, Mesh, Proof, Porch, and Xeal.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Moderne Ventures