Moderne Ventures Announces its 2020 Midyear Passport Class

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures, a venture fund focused on real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality, and home service technology companies, announced 7 new companies accepted into its 2020 Midyear Passport Program. The Moderne Passport is a highly interactive, seven-month industry immersion program providing its participants with education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

The 2020 Midyear Passport Companies provide solutions around artificial intelligence, big data & analytics, benefits for 1099 contract workers, health tech, and services automation to help to drive better customer experiences, increase operational efficiencies and drive growth within 100+ year old industries. This Class has collectively raised over $215M in funding with collective valuations north of $425M. The companies are:

NurtureBoss (NurtureBoss.io) – Scottsdale, AZ : Generate 5x higher prospect engagement over traditional marketing

(NurtureBoss.io) – : Pristeem (Pristeem.com) – New York, NY : 10-minute self-service garment cleaning amenity

(Pristeem.com) – : Ritual (Ritual.co) – Toronto , CA: Ritual's virtual food halls enhance property experience

(Ritual.co) – , CA: Stride (Stridehealth.com) – San Francisco, CA : Help your non-benefited workers get affordable benefits, at no cost to you

(Stridehealth.com) – : Unacast (Unacast.com) – New York, NY: Human mobility insights to optimize site selection, improve portfolio management, and make rapid data-driven decisions

(Unacast.com) – New York, NY: Vyv (Vyv.tech) – Troy, NY: Continuous antimicrobial light for cleaner environments where we live, work, and play

(Vyv.tech) – Troy, NY: Zeguro (Zeguro.com) – San Francisco, CA : Cyber Safety™. Integrated cybersecurity and cyber insurance for small to mid-sized businesses

"The leaders in our industry that embrace tech and innovation will stand to come out ahead in this environment," said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner of Moderne Ventures. "We are excited to help this Passport Class impact the new world we now all live in!"

Moderne Ventures invests in technology companies applicable to real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality, and home services. Moderne operates a Venture Fund and the Moderne Passport, an Industry Immersion Program designed to foster innovation, partnership, and growth between industry partners and emerging technology companies. Moderne works with over 700 executives and corporations within its industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Its principals have invested in 90+ companies including DocuSign, Better Mortgage, Hippo, Easyknock, Hello Alfred, Homesnap, Stride, and ICON.

