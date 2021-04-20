Moderne Ventures Announces its 2021 Passport Class

Moderne Ventures, a venture fund announced seven new companies accepted into its 2021 Passport Program. Tweet this

JoyHub (Joyhub.io) – Culver City, CA : An AI-driven data aggregation and business intelligence platform for owners and operators of apartments and rental properties.

(Joyhub.io) – : Kaiyo (Kaiyo.com) – New York, NY : A full-service marketplace for gently-used furniture committed to great design, exceptional care, and a more sustainable planet.

(Kaiyo.com) – : Peek (Peek.us) – New York, NY : Virtual leasing solution focused on digitizing the leasing experience through interactive tours, analytics, content management and marketing tools.

(Peek.us) – : Piñata (Pinata.ai) – New York, NY : A platform designed to reduce accounts receivable, increase on-time payments, and shape resident behavior through rewards and credit programs.

(Pinata.ai) – : MotoRefi (Motorefi.com) – Arlington, VA : Simple, transparent auto refinancing. MotoRefi helps car owners save up to $100 per month on their car payments.

(Motorefi.com) – : Tailorbird (Tailorbirdhomes.com) – Princeton, New Jersey : Tailorbird creates speed-to-market for multifamily owners and property managers by eliminating four months from a typical value-add strategy.

(Tailorbirdhomes.com) – : Trash Butler (Trashbutler.com) – Tampa, FL : Doorstep trash & recycling powered by exceptional customer service.

"In a time of uncertainty, industry leaders are leaning in to technology solutions to guide and enhance regular revenues and operations. These Passport companies provide a big leap in helping them achieve their goals." said Constance Freedman, Moderne Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures invests in technology companies in the trillion-dollar industries of real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality, and home services. It has both a fund and an Industry Immersion Program, the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and new emerging companies.

Moderne has built an extraordinary network of over 700 executives and corporations within its core industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Moderne most often looks outside its industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them, and it has invested in over 100 companies across its funds, including DocuSign, Homesnap, Leaselock, ICON, and Hippo Insurance.

