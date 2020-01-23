Moderne Ventures Announces its January 2020 Passport Class

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderne Ventures, a venture fund focused on real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality and home services, announced seven new companies accepted into its 2020 Passport Program, a highly immersive, seven month industry immersion program providing its participants education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

The 2020 Passport Companies provide solutions using artificial intelligence, robotics and services automation to help progress 100+ year old industries. This Class has collectively raised over $33M in funding with valuations north of $130M. The companies are:

Aclaimant (Aclaimant.com)—Chicago, IL: Workflow process automation platform for safety and risk management

(Aclaimant.com)—Chicago, IL: Addressable (Addressable.app) – San Francisco, CA : Robotic handwriting technology application transforming traditional mail into a highly effective customer acquisition and relationship building platform

(Addressable.app) – : BendHSA (Bendhsa.com)—Boston, MA: A next generation Health Savings Account provider for corporations and 1099 workers

(Bendhsa.com)—Boston, MA: Heretik (Heretik.com)—Chicago, IL: AI based contract review and lease abstraction platform helping organizations make smarter, faster, and more favorable decisions with their data.

(Heretik.com)—Chicago, IL: hOM (Iamhom.com)—New York, NY : A community operating platform with a centrally vetted marketplace of services, wellness programs and pop-up events

(Iamhom.com)—New : NumberAI (Numberai.com)—Oakland, CA: AI-enhanced assistant that answers calls, enables landline texting, automatically responds to common questions and qualifies leads to enable businesses to better communicate with consumers

(Numberai.com)—Oakland, CA: SuburbanJungle (Suburbanjunglegroup.com)— New York, NY : Advisory and technology platform that helps families find the best place to call home

"The Passport Program curates the most innovative solutions addressing our industries. We help companies understand complexities, optimize their products and services and connect them to partners who can benefit most from them," said Constance Freedman, Moderne Ventures' Founder and Managing Partner. "We are excited to see how this Passport Class will impact how we work, live and play."

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures invests in technology companies in and around real estate, finance, insurance, hospitality and home services. Moderne operates a Venture Fund and the Moderne Passport, an Industry Immersion Program designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and emerging technology companies. Moderne works with over 700 executives and corporations within its industries and evaluates over 4,500 emerging tech companies each year. Its principals have invested in 90+ companies including DocuSign, Better, Easyknock, Hello Alfred, Homesnap and ICON.

