Moderne Ventures announces the five companies selected to join its exclusive Moderne Passport program

Moderne Ventures , a strategic venture capital and growth equity firm investing in technology companies in and around the industries of real estate, finance, insurance and sustainability, announced its 2024 Fall Moderne Passport Class. The Moderne Passport Program is an intensive six-month industry immersion program providing its participants with education, exposure, insight, and relationships to drive customer growth.

Moderne Ventures 2024 Fall Class & Mentors

"At Moderne, we take a generalist approach to vertical investing, looking outside of our core industries to find technologies that can be applicable within them," said Constance Freedman, Founder and Managing Partner at Moderne Ventures. "This latest Passport class includes everything from energy storage and affordable housing systems to a suite of technology tools and applications for property owners to increase productivity and boost revenue."

The Moderne Passport program hosts companies of all stages – in this cohort, companies range from seed to Series B and have raised over $50M+ in aggregate of funding with collective valuations of $243M and $13M in revenue to date. The companies are:

Amptricity ( amptricity.com ) – ( Dallas, TX ): An all-in-one energy storage system and solid-state battery offering unparalleled safety and performance for residential and commercial use.

Break Sports ( breaksports.com ) – ( New York, NY ): A booking platform to increase revenue from properties' underutilized sports, fitness, and wellness amenities.

Darabase ( darabase.com ) – ( Toronto , CA): A registry and marketplace for property owners to protect, control, and monetize how their properties are used in augmented and virtual reality.

Nestment ( nestment.com ) – ( San Francisco, CA ): An ecosystem of tools, processes, and partners supporting alternative homeownership models.

V7 ( v7labs.com ) – ( London, UK ): AI training platform enables companies to build intelligent products that automate knowledge work through no-code workflows using their own data.

"We celebrate this class as our 20th Moderne Passport cohort, having guided over 150 startups through our program. Our program unlocks new distribution channels by leveraging our extensive network of industry partners who are excited to work with these innovative startups," notes Carolyn Kwon, Moderne Ventures' Head of Platform.

Moderne Ventures accepts Passport applications on a rolling basis with the next class launching in January.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital and growth equity firm with more than $500M assets under management and a 16-year track record generating top-tier returns across multiple funds. Moderne is a generalist investor with a vertical approach focused on technology companies in and around the multi-trillion-dollar industries like real estate, finance, insurance, and sustainability – which make up ~20% of the US GDP and are ripe for innovation and disruption. The Fund focuses on companies that pertain both to these verticals and that can also expand beyond these industries to capture larger markets and top-tier venture returns.

Moderne differentiates itself by bringing customers to its portfolio companies. Moderne has both a Fund and an Industry Immersion Program, the Moderne Passport, designed to foster innovation, partnership and growth between industry partners and emerging technology companies. Moderne has built an extraordinary network of over 1,500 executives and corporations within its core industries and programmatically connects its portfolio to the industry network to help generate growth for the portfolio. Moderne has invested in over 150 companies across three funds and built a stellar track record through investing in companies like DocuSign , Caribou, Homesnap, ICON , Measurabl , Proof , Porch , Qloo , and Xeal .

