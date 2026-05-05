Modernizing the Upfront: Why AI, Flexibility and Measurement Must Transform Legacy Deal-Making

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Samantha Rose, Executive Vice President, Head of Integrated Investment and Programmatic, Horizon Media:

Samantha Rose

As we enter the 2026 Upfront, success will ultimately be defined by balance – a fair exchange of advanced commitments for meaningful, measurable value. On behalf of our clients, our priority is to secure premium, brand-safe environments while ensuring the flexibility and performance required in today's dynamic media landscape. Accomplishing this demands a fundamental shift in the industry's mindset. We must build data-driven, adaptable plans—truly optimized across all platforms—through modern technology and measurement.

The role of the Upfront continues to evolve, but it remains a critical moment for aligning brands with high-impact content and forging deeper, more strategic partnerships across the ecosystem. While the marketplace is increasingly influenced by biddable and real-time capabilities, the industry has an opportunity, and a responsibility, to modernize the Upfront by integrating automation and AI into decisioning, not just discussion. The goal is to enhance performance while preserving the core function of brand building and upper-funnel engagement.

Negotiations will hinge on three core factors: price, flexibility, and measurement. Investment levels must be tied to clear value, but just as important is the ability to move budgets fluidly across partners and platforms in real time. Equally critical is transparency, consistent audience currency and independent, cross-platform measurement that enables true performance attribution.

For advertisers, the smartest approach this Upfront is to start with clarity of objectives. Identify the audiences and content that matter most, secure those environments, and then build deeper partnerships that extend beyond traditional buying models. From there, plans should be designed with both structure and agility, defining what must remain fixed while allowing for optimization as performance data evolves.

While many of the underlying supply-and-demand dynamics remain consistent with previous years, the conversation is shifting. The industry is talking more about innovation, automation, and outcomes. The opportunity now is to translate that conversation into real, scaled execution.

About Samantha Rose

Samantha Rose, a 19-year Horizon Media veteran, has recently been promoted to Executive Vice President, Head of Integrated Investment and Programmatic, a new enterprise leadership role where she oversees Horizon's integrated digital and video team as well as the enterprise programmatic team across both Horizon Media and Horizon Next. This role aligns investment strategy, while also leading agency-wide upfront and marketplace negotiations with major network groups and streaming platforms, and overseeing the sports investment function.

SOURCE Horizon Media