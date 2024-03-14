Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO) Resins Market to Reach 646 Thousand Metric Tons Globally by 2029, Up from 501 Thousand Metric Tons in 2023

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Polyphenylene Ether / Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO) Resins World Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO) was estimated at 501 thousand metric tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 646 thousand metric tons by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2029.

This world market compendium focuses on a high level analysis of the Hydroponic Equipment market in terms of volumes in metric tons and value in US$ for historical/current trends and forecast by End-use Sectors - Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Office Automation (OA) Equipment & Appliances and Others (including medical and sporting goods etc.); and Geographic Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World.

Polyphenylene Ether (PPE), also called Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), is an amorphous engineering thermoplastic, which is rarely used in its pure form due to difficulties in processing and poor impact and heat resistance. It is mainly used as blend with polystyrene (PS) or polyamide (PA) and the resulting blend is called Modified Polyphenylene Ether (mPPE) or Modified Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPO). Mixing it with polystyrene or polyamide in any ratio could compensate for the disadvantages of pure PPE resin. mPPE can also be filled with fillers such as glass fibers to selectively adjust its features for withstanding greater thermal and mechanical loads.

This report analyzes the market for Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO) resins at high level by end-use sectors and geographic region. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of value in US$ for 2019, 2023 and 2029.

Report Segmentation



End-use Sectors

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Office Automation (OA) Equipment & Appliances

Others (including medical and sporting goods etc.)

Geographic Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of World

This report provides the estimates and forecast for global Modified Polyphenylene Ether/Polyphenylene Oxide (mPPE/PPO) market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market that are cited.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET SEGMENTATION

End-use Sectors

Geographic Regions

2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM

Market Demand by Geographic Region

Market Demand by End-use Sector

3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM

4. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Production Capacity

Major Players

5. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

Romira GmbH

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b29z7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets