Modigent Announces Regional Presidents to Enhance Strategy and Operations Across Key Markets

News provided by

Modigent

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Focused on Operational Excellence: Jim Rist, Kyle Levengood, Frank Doyle and Chris Schulken Set to Drive Organic Growth, People Development, Market Expansion and Collaboration

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modigent, a leader in infrastructure, technology and energy solutions, has announced the appointment of four Regional Presidents as part of a strategy to evolve Modigent's operating model to better support its current geographical footprint while planning for tomorrow's growth.

These leaders have decades of strategic leadership experience and will work closely with local operation teams to grow and develop its people and businesses in each region.

Modigent VP Regions
The Regional Presidents are:

  • Frank Doyle, South Central Region: Doyle is an experienced leader with a proven record in the mechanical industry across the globe. His experience encompasses general management, operations management, sales, facility management and manufacturing. Frank's professional journey includes notable roles at York, Johnson Controls and Nortek Air Solutions, displaying his depth in the field. A strong information technology professional, he is a former student of Greenhill's College.
  • Kyle Levengood, Southwest Region: Levengood's robust career trajectory includes the last five years at Pueblo Mechanical, serving as President of Pueblo since May 2023, preceded by a role as Vice President of Installation. Before joining Pueblo, he was President of Kirlin Florida. He is a graduate of the University of South Florida, and his dual role at Pueblo and Modigent highlights the strategic importance of this rapidly growing region.
  • Jim Rist, West Region: Rist brings more than two decades of strategic business development experience and technical acumen to Modigent, having honed his skills at industry leaders such as Johnson Controls, Siemens and MCS. His appointment will significantly influence Modigent's growth trajectory in the Western United States. His educational background includes a master's degree in finance and an MBA from the University of Colorado, Denver.  
  • Chris Schulken, Southeast Region: Schulken brings a wealth of experience to this role, including his time as Vice President of Integrations at Modigent. Before Modigent, Schulken held significant roles at CoolSys, Johnson Controls, York International and Carrier Corporation, which highlights his expertise in HVAC, management and leadership. He holds an BEEE in Electrical Engineering from the State University of New York Maritime College and an MBA from the George Washington University School of Business.

The Regional Presidents report to Modigent's Chief Operating Officer, Scott Meeker, ensuring a cohesive approach to achieving the company's strategic goals. Each leader brings a unique blend of expertise and insights, enhancing Modigent's presence and operational efficiency in their respective markets.

Meeker commented on this team: "These leaders are critical to our vision. Their roles are pivotal in ensuring consistent and high-quality service across all regions, in line with our mission to serve our people, our customers and communities effectively. They will ensure that we continue to align services and improve quality, safety and culture across all locations and all operating companies."

Modigent, known for its strategic acquisitions and innovation, continues to strengthen its market position through these key leadership appointments. The company remains focused on providing leading-edge solutions in infrastructure, technology, and energy, and maintaining their commitment to enriching communities and fostering sustainable growth.

For more information about Modigent, its regional operations and career opportunities, visit www.modigent.com.

SOURCE Modigent

