Modine Donation Brings Enhanced Ventilation and Temperature Control to Parry McCluer High School Fieldhouse

Airedale ClassMate® units enable facility managers to better manage spaces with challenging heat and humidity environments

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology and indoor air quality leader in the HVAC industry, recently donated two Airedale ClassMate® units to Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista, Virginia. The two units were installed in the football team's fieldhouse and will help improve indoor air quality through better ventilation, temperature and humidity control.

Modine recently donated two Airedale ClassMate® units to Parry McCluer High School in Buena Vista, Virginia.

"Locker rooms and athletic team fieldhouses are notorious for being warm and humid," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "The two ClassMate® units that we donated actually condition the air to help provide a more comfortable atmosphere for the athletes. In addition to cooling the air, the units' dehumidifying features allow facility managers to better control relative humidity. And, as a single-packaged unit, the ClassMate® is easier to install in smaller areas such as fieldhouses or classrooms."

"We've had a facility in Buena Vista for more than 60 years. This is our community, and we want to support it. The donation to Parry McCluer High School is just one way we were able to help. And it is also in line with our purpose of engineering a cleaner and healthier world. We want to be partners for K-12 schools, so we work hard to create products that help schools enjoy better, comfortable atmospheres."

Parry McCluer High School is part of Buena Vista Public Schools. The donation to the high school was made possible with the help of the Modine Foundation. The Modine Foundation is a corporate foundation that primarily funds charitable and educational causes.

"It has been a game-changer," said Jeremiah Brockenbrough, head football coach at Parry McCluer High School. "The fieldhouse used to be a place where players would show up, put their gear down, and go outside because it was so hot. Now, it's become a place that we can enjoy."

"We greatly appreciate everything Modine has done for us. It was a long process, but at the end of the day, the end result was exactly what we expected. It's been really great having the two Airedale units. I think it's helped our season progress forward."

To learn more about Modine Indoor Air Quality solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine