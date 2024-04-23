Modine Opens New Facility in Europe to Serve Heat Pump Market

Additional facility in Serbia will manufacture coils for commercial and residential heat pump applications.

RACINE, Wis., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified leader in thermal management technologies and solutions, officially marked the opening of a second facility in Sremska, Serbia, to manufacture coils for commercial and residential heat pump applications. Serbian Prime Minister-designate Milos Vučević and U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill were among the dignitaries who attended the grand opening ceremony.

"We are honored that Prime Minister-designate Vučević and Ambassador Hill could join us to celebrate this grand opening," said Neil D. Brinker, Modine President and CEO. "The new production facility underscores Modine's commitment to investing in technologies that reduce energy consumption and lower harmful emissions, like heat pumps. Producing high-quality coils for customers working to achieve sustainability objectives is one way we're living our purpose of engineering a cleaner, healthier world."

"We are excited to expand our manufacturing operations in Serbia to serve our key customers in Europe and beyond," said Eric McGinnis, President, Climate Solutions at Modine. "The market for heat pumps in Europe is poised for growth over the long term to achieve climate targets. We want our manufacturing centers near our key customers to provide best-in-class heat transfer technology."

Modine has decades of experience manufacturing high-quality heat transfer coils for HVAC contractors, integrators, distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Modine opened its first facility in Serbia in 2014 to manufacture heat transfer coils used primarily in commercial refrigeration and HVAC applications. That facility was expanded in 2019 to support growing demand. The new facility is more than 18,000 m2 (197,000 ft2) and located next to the existing plant.

"Our expanded footprint will allow Modine to efficiently serve the current and future needs of our OEM partners as well as explore additional growth opportunities," commented Mike Postma, Vice President, Heat Transfer Products at Modine.

"We are proud to expand operations in Sremska," said Dejan Nestorović, General Manager, Heat Pumps at Modine. "The good economic environment and support from government agencies, industry associations, and technical schools has contributed to our success. Most importantly, however, are all the employees whose hard work made this day possible. Thank you."

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

