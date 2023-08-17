Modine Expands Access To School HVAC Offerings With New Partnership With TMS Johnson

Leading HVAC solutions provider to empower facility managers with full-range of school-focused solutions

RACINE, Wis., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, is partnering with TMS Johnson to help empower school leaders and facility managers to provide excellent indoor air quality solutions by offering a full range of school-focused HVAC products.

As part of the partnership, TMS Johnson will represent Airedale in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

"This new partnership is a great win for the school market in the Midwest," said Jake Feldman, Vice President, General Manager of Indoor Air Quality for Modine Manufacturing Company. "Airedale by Modine is one of the premier brands in the K-12 school market, and expanding our reach even further in the Midwest will enable school leaders and facility managers to have access to some of the best IAQ applications in the nation.

"TMS Johnson has been involved in the heating and cooling equipment industry for many years. With their knowledge of the industry, we believe they can expand on our excellent brand and bring more recognition to the Airedale name in Midwest."

For over 50 years, TMS Johnson has supplied HVAC equipment to the contracting and engineering communities of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. With the goal of being a full-service supplier of HVAC equipment, the company now adds Airedale's line of K-12 school HVAC solutions to its manufacturers list.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with Modine to provide high-quality HVAC solutions for the K-12 school market," said Curt Ratajczak, President of TMS Johnson. "Modine is highly involved in the space, and their solutions will give us a full package for the school HVAC market. We see this as a big opportunity to grow TMS Johnson by being the experts on the Airedale units."

To learn more about Modine IAQ solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

To learn more about TMS Johnson, please visit https://tmsj.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About TMS Johnson

TMS Johnson is a full-service supplier of quality HVAC equipment and solutions to the contracting and engineering communities in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. TMS Johnson provides quick response time by having a complete warehouse with products from the industries' top manufacturers. Believers in continuous education in an ever-changing industry, TMS Johnson also has a learning and training center where they provide the latest information to engineers and contractors throughout the region. For more information, visit https://tmsj.com/.

