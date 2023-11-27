Modine Hires Erin J. Roth as Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

News provided by

Modine

27 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

RACINE, Wis. , Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is pleased to welcome Erin J. Roth to the role of Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She will serve as a legal advisor to Modine's executive team and Board of Directors and also will lead the global Legal and Compliance functions.

Ms. Roth joins Modine with more than 20 years of experience in the legal field, including more than ten years serving in a General Counsel and Corporate Secretary capacity. Most recently, she was Executive Vice President – General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer at Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc., where she led a team providing all legal support to the company, as well as the oversight of its ESG initiatives, M&A, board governance, and securities and corporate compliance. Erin holds a JD from the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. and a bachelor's degree in accounting from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"We are thrilled to welcome Erin to our team," said Neil D. Brinker, President & CEO. "Erin's career reflects a strong track record as a strategic leader of successful, large-scale transformation initiatives, business operations, M&A and integration that will help Modine continue to execute on our global business strategies."

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Modine

