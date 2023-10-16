Modine Introduces The Amp Dawg™ Electric Residential Unit Heater

The unit heater delivers efficient, powerful performance in a compact design for homeowners seeking an electric heating option

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, today announced the introduction of a new electric heating line targeted at the residential market. The Amp Dawg™ broadens Modine's portfolio of electric heating products featuring quiet performance and exceptional heat throw that rivals gas-fired units in a slim, low-profile design.

Modine announced the introduction of a new electric heating line, the Amp Dawg™, targeted at the residential market.

The Amp Dawg™ electric residential unit heater is designed to be a quiet, efficient solution for heating garages, workshops, and other similar spaces. The durable unit boasts commercial-grade heating elements and a space-saving design. The residentially certified 5.7kW unit allows application flexibility in spaces like basements, garages or storage areas, while the 9.0kW unit provides two stages of controlled heat perfect for larger workshops and garages.

"For years, the Hot Dawg® has been a reliable and trusted gas-fired solution for heating garages and workspaces in homes across the country," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "Now, the Amp Dawg™ brings that same quality and performance to homeowners seeking an electric option. From the comfortably quiet operation to the space-saving design, the Amp Dawg™ showcases our continued dedication to meeting customer needs and living our purpose of engineering a cleaner and healthier world."

Notable features of the Amp Dawg™ electric unit heater include:

Heating output similar or equal to an HD30-45 gas-fired unit

13-inch ceiling-to-base installed height (compared to 2 feet with competing units)

Easy installation by using a unique ceiling mounting system and the lightweight design

Durable, commercial-grade sheathed steel heating elements

24-volt circuit included for compatibility with popular low voltage smart thermostats

Quiet operation: Sound levels as low as 46 dBA high stage, 41 dBA low stage at 15'.

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact: Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Modine