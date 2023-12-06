Modine Introduces VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System to K-12 School Markets

News provided by

Modine

06 Dec, 2023, 07:03 ET

Innovative 24/7 air disinfection system combines germicidal irradiation with air circulation fans to help improve IAQ in schools.

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology and indoor air quality leader in the HVAC industry, is now offering the VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System product line to the K-12 school market. This innovative solution will further help equip schools with the necessary tools to combat airborne pathogens.

Continue Reading
Modine is now offering the VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System product line to the K-12 school market.
Modine is now offering the VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System product line to the K-12 school market.

VidaShield™ UV24 is a fast, continuous air disinfection system that combines an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) chamber and air circulating fans with an optional overhead ceiling light, making it convenient for schools, universities and daycare centers.

"Airborne pathogens are a significant contributor to the spread of illness, which can ultimately lead to missed school days for students," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "The CDC recommends adding germicidal solutions in high-risk areas to better combat pathogens. VidaShield™ UV24 is a solution that provides ultraviolet germicidal irradiation in the form of UV-C that is safe for occupied spaces while also being easy to install. When combined with increased ventilation and improved filtration, this product can be the missing component for enhanced indoor air quality inside schools and other educational facilities."

VidaShield™ UV24 helps improve IAQ by drawing in airborne pathogens and pollutants with an array of fans. Air is then passed through a MERV 6 filter where larger particulates of dust are trapped, but pathogens can pass through into a shielded chamber. A 253.7 nm UV-C bulb in the chamber neutralizes viruses, bacteria and fungi.

VidaShield™ UV24 helps eliminate various pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), coronaviruses, and viruses or bacteria that cause the common cold, Influenza A, measles, mumps, Tuberculosis, pneumonia, MRSA and C Diff.

"At Modine, we live by our purpose of engineering a cleaner and healthier world," Raduenz said. "While we have a vast catalog of products that provide schools with IAQ solutions, we are always looking for ways to evolve that help schools provide safer and cleaner air for students. Offering the VidaShield™ UV24 product is another example of our dedication to students across the U.S."

To learn more about Modine Indoor Air Quality solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

For more information about the VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System, please visit https://vidashield.com/.

About Modine 
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973   

[email protected]     

SOURCE Modine

Also from this source

Modine Hires Erin J. Roth as Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Modine Hires Erin J. Roth as Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, is pleased to welcome Erin J. Roth to the role of...
Modine Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results, Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Modine Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results, Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.