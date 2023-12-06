Modine Introduces VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System to K-12 School Markets

Innovative 24/7 air disinfection system combines germicidal irradiation with air circulation fans to help improve IAQ in schools.

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a technology and indoor air quality leader in the HVAC industry, is now offering the VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System product line to the K-12 school market. This innovative solution will further help equip schools with the necessary tools to combat airborne pathogens.

VidaShield™ UV24 is a fast, continuous air disinfection system that combines an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) chamber and air circulating fans with an optional overhead ceiling light, making it convenient for schools, universities and daycare centers.

"Airborne pathogens are a significant contributor to the spread of illness, which can ultimately lead to missed school days for students," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "The CDC recommends adding germicidal solutions in high-risk areas to better combat pathogens. VidaShield™ UV24 is a solution that provides ultraviolet germicidal irradiation in the form of UV-C that is safe for occupied spaces while also being easy to install. When combined with increased ventilation and improved filtration, this product can be the missing component for enhanced indoor air quality inside schools and other educational facilities."

VidaShield™ UV24 helps improve IAQ by drawing in airborne pathogens and pollutants with an array of fans. Air is then passed through a MERV 6 filter where larger particulates of dust are trapped, but pathogens can pass through into a shielded chamber. A 253.7 nm UV-C bulb in the chamber neutralizes viruses, bacteria and fungi.

VidaShield™ UV24 helps eliminate various pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), coronaviruses, and viruses or bacteria that cause the common cold, Influenza A, measles, mumps, Tuberculosis, pneumonia, MRSA and C Diff.

"At Modine, we live by our purpose of engineering a cleaner and healthier world," Raduenz said. "While we have a vast catalog of products that provide schools with IAQ solutions, we are always looking for ways to evolve that help schools provide safer and cleaner air for students. Offering the VidaShield™ UV24 product is another example of our dedication to students across the U.S."

To learn more about Modine Indoor Air Quality solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

For more information about the VidaShield™ UV24 Active Air Disinfection System, please visit https://vidashield.com/.

