Modine Manufacturing Company, A Leader In Thermal Solutions, Selects GEP SMART™ Procurement Software Platform To Manage Its Entire Sourcing Globally

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Modine Manufacturing Company - a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions - has selected GEP SMART, the industry's leading procurement software platform, after a thorough selection process.

GEP SMART will enable Modine to manage its entire source-to-pay (S2P) and procure-to-pay processes for all its spend, globally. This includes a full range of functions, including savings tracking, sourcing, contracting, order, catalog management, contract and supplier management, as well as requisition to order. GEP SMART will be integrated seamlessly into Modine's enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

"We selected GEP SMART because it is intuitive and comprehensive, and will provide actionable insights into our spend, as well as manage our entire sourcing and procurement processes in order to deliver greater value to our company, customers and shareholders," said Steven Prokop, category manager, IT & Indirect Materials, Modine.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs, to achieve maximum ROI.

About MODINE

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms

that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com



